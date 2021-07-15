Ask Dr. Roach: When and how long to treat tick bites to prevent Lyme disease | What to do





Dear Dr. Cockroach: Two days ago, I was bitten by a tick and it drew blood. Yesterday, I was given only two 100 mg doxycycline caps to take with my meal and was instructed to “continue observing my symptoms.” That doesn’t seem to be enough for me. Last year, when I was bitten, I took a two-week course of antibiotics. I am worried that a single dose will not completely eradicate the pathogen. Is this treatment new? What is your opinion? — KO Dear reader: In my practice, the prevalence of Lyme disease is high, and it has been shown that the use of drugs to prevent Lyme disease after tick removal is effective. Ideally, the tick should be clearly identified as the black-footed tick Ixodes scapularis (or I. pacificus on the west coast of North America), which carries Lyme disease. Only congested Nymphal mites infect the disease. This usually requires ticking people over 36 hours. When used within 72 hours of removing the ticks, 200 mg of doxycycline was about 90% effective in preventing Lyme disease. Longer courses used for established infections are usually not needed if treatment begins at such an early stage. Unfortunately, although the risk is very low, breakthrough infections can occur, with 0.4% of subjects participating in the study. As you have been instructed, continuous vigilance is appropriate. In regions of the country where the incidence of Lyme disease is low, prevention (treatment to prevent the disease) is less effective. However, it is my experience that many people are willing to take the drug. Its cost is low and side effects are usually mild (sometimes even nausea and vomiting). Finding nymph Ixodes mites can be difficult. They are small, about the size of poppy seeds. In most cases, no bites leading to Lyme disease have been found and mites shed after 4-5 days. A good strategy for prevention is a careful tick check after possible exposure (hiking or gardening in deer-filled areas). Removal of mites within 24 hours is very effective and there are no side effects of the drug as there is no drug. The new Lyme disease vaccine is in clinical trials. Dear Dr. Cockroach: A recent column on osteoporotic weight-bearing exercise does not mention that the writer’s exercise is primarily done on elliptical machines and has no effect. Deal with weight-bearing exercise with and without effects as it is associated with osteoporosis. We understand that cycling, swimming, ellipticals, etc. have less impact and therefore less benefit. — SL Dear reader: A review of all studies published on the effects of exercise on bone strength found that any exercise was useful. Surprisingly, the most effective exercise to help the lower back was strength training, which does not support weight, but the spine improved best when a person used multiple types of exercise. The classical teaching that higher influences are needed was not supported by research. When I give exercise advice, they are much more likely to continue doing the exercise they are enjoying, so I try to identify what a person wants to do. Weight-bearing exercises such as walking, dancing, and elliptical machines definitely benefit. This review found that strength training was the “best” exercise, so adding strength training is certainly beneficial. Even balance exercises like Tai Chi have proven to be effective in reducing the risk of falls and improving balance. Contact Dr. Roach [email protected]

