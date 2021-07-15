Health
Neighboring coronavirus case rates highlight health inequality
For a moment, think about Denver’s two districts, Platt Park and Westwood.
Both are located in the southern half of the city, separated by a two-mile drive across the railroad tracks along Mississippia Venue. Both are home to many young families. And, of course, both take 16 months to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado COVID-19
What’s New from the Coronavirus Outbreak in Colorado:
- Live blog: Updates on closures, restrictions and other major updates.
- map: Cases and deaths in Colorado.
- test: The community test site is here.The state is Encourage now People with symptoms to take the test.
- Vaccine hotline: Get the latest information.
However, according to a new report by the respected Colorado health policy think tank, two neighborhoods I had a dramatically different experience Infected with a virus.
Recognizing that 90% of residents are non-white and many are low-income, Westwood has the highest cases of coronavirus in any area along the front range in a new study by the Colorado Institute of Health. I have some of the things. Platforms — mostly white and relatively wealthy — have some of the lowest.
The brute force inequality reinforces what researchers and public health officials have seen throughout the pandemic. Coronavirus does not infect everyone equally.
“People who have the means to avoid dangerous situations and work from home have succeeded in avoiding COVID-19, but their non-wealthy neighbors (literally across the truck in this case) are on the brunt of a pandemic. It stood up, “the institute writes. In that report..
Impressive chords
Of all the regularly published information about the effects of pandemics in the state, the Colorado Health Institute’s report is unique in that it uses data from a system called the Colorado Health Observation Area Data Service. .. This service allows researchers to examine data obtained directly from a patient’s medical record. The data is aggregated and anonymized. That is, it cannot be used to reveal personal medical information.
Known as CHORDS, this service primarily covers the Denver Metro area, with reports from Larimer and Weld counties. Overall, we collect information from about a quarter of the population in the area, so the figures in the Health Institute report should be considered a representative sample rather than a comprehensive accounting, Colorado said. Said Joe Hanel, a spokeswoman for. Health Research Institute.
In addition, because CHORDS has only data on people seeking treatment for COVID-19, the Health Institute report tracks the infection that caused the most serious illness, rather than tracking where all infections occurred. To do.
But the new report is consistent with what the Denver authorities have been reporting for months. Unique COVID-19 Data Dashboard.. And it captures the lasting inequality that appears in all sorts of measurements of urban health and opportunity.
“Inverted L” trace
The Colorado Health Institute mapped the findings and revealed familiar patterns in Denver. One of the clusters with the highest coronavirus infection rate runs around Federal Boulevard. The other continues on Interstate 70, with the exception of the Central Park area, formerly known as Stapleton.
This is a “reverse L”, in which all neighboring areas tend to be low-income and diverse, and can be exacerbated by various socio-economic measures. As reported by news site Denverite.. For example, L is displayed when looking at education rates and tree coverage.
Dr. Judy Schrey, a family doctor and associate director of Denver Public Health, said it would show up when looking at diabetes incidence and other health indicators.It Appears in life expectancy..
“Different health outcomes of all kinds tend to worsen in these areas,” Hanel said. “These are areas where COVID-19 was also much more prominent.”
Westwood, west of Federal Boulevard, is on the reverse L road. Pratt Park is not.
According to a survey by the Colorado Health Institute, the prevalence of coronavirus among people living in Westwood was more than double the average for all regions included in the survey. The infection rate of the residents of Pratt Park was about one-third of the average.
Similarly, Denver Public Health data is available from Westwood residents. Had one of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the cityAlthough the inhabitants of Pratt Park had one of the lowest. Westwood’s hospitalization rate is 12.7 times for every 1,000 residents, more than eight times that of Pratt Park.
For Schrey, there are several reasons why the coronavirus may have hit Westwood more strongly. Faced with an affordable housing crisisIt is possible that multiple generations of families live under one roof, creating a dense environment in which the coronavirus propagates. People in low-income areas will not be able to work from home and may be put into the viral pathway in public.
In communities with a high proportion of non-English speakers, such as Westwood, languages can impede access to health care and access to relevant information.
“If the community has no resources and there is long-standing inequality, a pandemic will happen,” Shlay said.
Hanel said these patterns of inequality do not only appear in Denver. An analysis of the Colorado Health Institute also revealed them in parts of Adams County and Weld County.
Hanel emphasized Greeley. High rates of COVID-19 cases were found in the eastern half of the city, including the area where the JBS meat packaging factory is located. The wealthier areas of the western half of the city were not.
“Many of these areas are people exposed at work because they had to go to face-to-face work,” Hanel said.
Achieving vaccine fairness
Worry, reverse L also appears in Denver’s data on vaccination rates. But here Schrey is optimistic.
Earlier this year, Denver showed a large gap between areas like Westwood and areas like Platt Park. Even today, the gap exists, but it is narrowing.
According to Denver data, 63% of Westwood eligible people receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 88% in Platt Park and over 90% in some other wealthy Denver districts.
“It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely better than a month or two months ago,” says Shaly.
Denver also continues to show significant racial differences in immunization rates. According to data from the Colorado Immune Information System, 76% of eligible Caucasian Denver residents are vaccinated at least once, compared to about 40% of eligible Hispanic residents.
Schrey said some of the gaps could actually be data errors. Hispanics are either incorrectly classified by the immune system or refuse to express their ethnicity. But even if she said she was proud, she admitted that she had more to do. All the work already done by the city and other groups..
She said the biggest challenge may be to address the convenience of vaccines rather than overcoming skepticism about vaccines. She said that people who worked long hours, who had no chance to miss work or duck during the day, might not have had time to get vaccinated.
But here, there is another challenge in the vicinity of the inverted L. She described Denver Public Health’s efforts to establish a consistent vaccine clinic in the East Colfax district of the city on the border with Aurora. It is usually done at fire departments, police stations, recreation centers and libraries. East Colfax doesn’t have any of them.
She said the pandemic points out why it needs to be changed.
“We now need to take advantage of what happened at COVID,” she said.
Colorado Sun does not have paywalls. This means readers don’t have to pay to access articles. We believe that affected people need to identify important information, such as public health crises, investigative journalism, and parliamentary accountability.
This report Depends For support from readers like you. Invest in an informed community for just $ 5 a month.
Sources
2/ https://coloradosun.com/2021/07/15/coronavirus-inequity-neighborhood-rates-denver/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]