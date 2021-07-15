Neighboring coronavirus case rates highlight health inequality

For a moment, think about Denver’s two districts, Platt Park and Westwood.

Both are located in the southern half of the city, separated by a two-mile drive across the railroad tracks along Mississippia Venue. Both are home to many young families. And, of course, both take 16 months to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to a new report by the respected Colorado health policy think tank, two neighborhoods I had a dramatically different experience Infected with a virus.

Recognizing that 90% of residents are non-white and many are low-income, Westwood has the highest cases of coronavirus in any area along the front range in a new study by the Colorado Institute of Health. I have some of the things. Platforms — mostly white and relatively wealthy — have some of the lowest.

The brute force inequality reinforces what researchers and public health officials have seen throughout the pandemic. Coronavirus does not infect everyone equally.

“People who have the means to avoid dangerous situations and work from home have succeeded in avoiding COVID-19, but their non-wealthy neighbors (literally across the truck in this case) are on the brunt of a pandemic. It stood up, “the institute writes. In that report..

View of the mountains and playground of Nap Elementary School in the Westwood district of Denver, January 15, 2019. (Special to Jeremy Sparig, Colorado Sun).

Impressive chords

Of all the regularly published information about the effects of pandemics in the state, the Colorado Health Institute’s report is unique in that it uses data from a system called the Colorado Health Observation Area Data Service. .. This service allows researchers to examine data obtained directly from a patient’s medical record. The data is aggregated and anonymized. That is, it cannot be used to reveal personal medical information.

Known as CHORDS, this service primarily covers the Denver Metro area, with reports from Larimer and Weld counties. Overall, we collect information from about a quarter of the population in the area, so the figures in the Health Institute report should be considered a representative sample rather than a comprehensive accounting, Colorado said. Said Joe Hanel, a spokeswoman for. Health Research Institute.

In addition, because CHORDS has only data on people seeking treatment for COVID-19, the Health Institute report tracks the infection that caused the most serious illness, rather than tracking where all infections occurred. To do.

But the new report is consistent with what the Denver authorities have been reporting for months. Unique COVID-19 Data Dashboard.. And it captures the lasting inequality that appears in all sorts of measurements of urban health and opportunity.

This map, from a report by the Colorado Health Institute, shows the incidence of coronavirus by neighborhood in the Denver Metro area. The darker the color, the higher the rate. (Screenshot by John Ingold, The Colorado Sun)

“Inverted L” trace

The Colorado Health Institute mapped the findings and revealed familiar patterns in Denver. One of the clusters with the highest coronavirus infection rate runs around Federal Boulevard. The other continues on Interstate 70, with the exception of the Central Park area, formerly known as Stapleton.

This is a “reverse L”, in which all neighboring areas tend to be low-income and diverse, and can be exacerbated by various socio-economic measures. As reported by news site Denverite.. For example, L is displayed when looking at education rates and tree coverage.

Dr. Judy Schrey, a family doctor and associate director of Denver Public Health, said it would show up when looking at diabetes incidence and other health indicators.It Appears in life expectancy..

“Different health outcomes of all kinds tend to worsen in these areas,” Hanel said. “These are areas where COVID-19 was also much more prominent.”

Westwood, west of Federal Boulevard, is on the reverse L road. Pratt Park is not.

According to a survey by the Colorado Health Institute, the prevalence of coronavirus among people living in Westwood was more than double the average for all regions included in the survey. The infection rate of the residents of Pratt Park was about one-third of the average.

Similarly, Denver Public Health data is available from Westwood residents. Had one of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the cityAlthough the inhabitants of Pratt Park had one of the lowest. Westwood’s hospitalization rate is 12.7 times for every 1,000 residents, more than eight times that of Pratt Park.

For Schrey, there are several reasons why the coronavirus may have hit Westwood more strongly. Faced with an affordable housing crisisIt is possible that multiple generations of families live under one roof, creating a dense environment in which the coronavirus propagates. People in low-income areas will not be able to work from home and may be put into the viral pathway in public.

In communities with a high proportion of non-English speakers, such as Westwood, languages ​​can impede access to health care and access to relevant information.

“If the community has no resources and there is long-standing inequality, a pandemic will happen,” Shlay said.

Hanel said these patterns of inequality do not only appear in Denver. An analysis of the Colorado Health Institute also revealed them in parts of Adams County and Weld County.

Hanel emphasized Greeley. High rates of COVID-19 cases were found in the eastern half of the city, including the area where the JBS meat packaging factory is located. The wealthier areas of the western half of the city were not.

“Many of these areas are people exposed at work because they had to go to face-to-face work,” Hanel said.

Achieving vaccine fairness

Worry, reverse L also appears in Denver’s data on vaccination rates. But here Schrey is optimistic.

Earlier this year, Denver showed a large gap between areas like Westwood and areas like Platt Park. Even today, the gap exists, but it is narrowing.

According to Denver data, 63% of Westwood eligible people receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 88% in Platt Park and over 90% in some other wealthy Denver districts.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely better than a month or two months ago,” says Shaly.

Denver also continues to show significant racial differences in immunization rates. According to data from the Colorado Immune Information System, 76% of eligible Caucasian Denver residents are vaccinated at least once, compared to about 40% of eligible Hispanic residents.

Created by Denver Public Health, this chart shows Denver immunization rates by race and ethnicity. This graph shows that there is a significant difference in immunization rates between Caucasians and Hispanics. (Screenshot by John Ingold, The Colorado Sun)

Schrey said some of the gaps could actually be data errors. Hispanics are either incorrectly classified by the immune system or refuse to express their ethnicity. But even if she said she was proud, she admitted that she had more to do. All the work already done by the city and other groups..

She said the biggest challenge may be to address the convenience of vaccines rather than overcoming skepticism about vaccines. She said that people who worked long hours, who had no chance to miss work or duck during the day, might not have had time to get vaccinated.

But here, there is another challenge in the vicinity of the inverted L. She described Denver Public Health’s efforts to establish a consistent vaccine clinic in the East Colfax district of the city on the border with Aurora. It is usually done at fire departments, police stations, recreation centers and libraries. East Colfax doesn’t have any of them.

She said the pandemic points out why it needs to be changed.

“We now need to take advantage of what happened at COVID,” she said.