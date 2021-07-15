What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, July 15th

Recent development:

Vaccination with COVID-19 is currently mandatory for students planning to live in a University of Ottawa residence. Next school year..

Ontario government officials COVID-19 vaccination required in medical practice, CBC News learned.

Vaccine campaigns are shifting to target people who are eligible to take a second shot sooner or who have not yet taken the first shot but may accept it.

Ontario Enter step 3 of resumption Tomorrow, when restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings increase among other changes in business and events.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Nursing are speaking to reporters at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

How many cases do you have?

As of Wednesday 27,730 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.. Twenty-five known active cases, 27,113 cases were considered resolved, and 592 cases killed people.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,200 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 49,100 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 197 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne Nearly 700 inhabitants are positive and 10 have died between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Eleven people died and one died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, Please contact ..

what can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 2 of the resumption plan, Revived activities such as small indoor gatherings and personal care services with people who are not living together.

Up to 25 people can gather outdoors, including sports.

Tomorrow the restrictions will be further relaxed State moves to step 3Revive and allow activities such as indoor dining and gym Large gathering..

Detailed plan for the next year Work is underway, according to the Minister of Education.

All in day10:17The museum is preparing to reopen A small museum in the Ottawa area is preparing to welcome people after being closed for several months 10:17

West Quebec

West Quebec is currently below Green zone restrictions, The lowest on the state’s four-color scale.The length of that distance Now it’s 1 meter..

10 people are allowed in private residences, 20 people are allowed outdoors, and 50 people are allowed to play sports. Organized games are once again allowed outdoors and the gym is open.

People can eat both indoors and outdoors in restaurants and bars.

Personal care services and non-essential businesses remain open. Large theaters, arenas and outdoor festivals can attract as many as 3,500 people.

See | “Quebec ER on the verge of failure”: A group of Quebec doctors have warned of a shortage of state nurses who have pushed some emergency rooms to the limit. Some are temporarily closed, while others are operating at more than 200% capacity. 3:09

Distance and separation

New coronavirus Spreads mainly through droplets It Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Coronavirus mutant strain of concern More contagious, Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future Like being at home when you’re sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Masked pedestrians pass by on September 11, 2020 towards the murals on Bank Street in Ottawa. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Rachel Hemstock prepares an order for bread at Ottawa’s Wild Auto Bakery during the COVID-19 pandemic in late July 2020. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are now Skip 14-day quarantine..People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines..

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec And Ontario..

vaccine

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.three In useThe Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children ages 12-17.

Canadian task force says people You can wait up to 16 weeks between doses..Supply and demand More infectious delta variant These are some of the factors driving the state to speed it up.

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

There is evidence of a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine Provides better protection For those who do Got the first AstraZeneca-Oxford shotIn both Ontario and Quebec, we offer people who receive the first dose of AstraZeneca the option of receiving a second dose of the same type.

In the Ottawa-Gatineau region, more than 2.7 million doses have been administered. After mid-DecemberThis includes over 1.2 million people in Ottawa and over 400,000 people in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people over 12 years old..

People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around bookings, Check out their website For more information.They suggest Standby list of doses with sudden notifications With some walk-in clinics.

Campaign is changing Target people who are eligible to take a second shot early or who have not yet taken the first shot but may accept it.

These reservations depend on the supply sent to the health unit. Health units usually do not report supply issues from the previous month.

See | Require resident students to certify vaccination May be justified: Dr. Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics at the University of Toronto, said that as the University of Ottawa does, requiring students living in their place of residence to certify vaccination is defined as someone’s home environment. Therefore, he says it may be ethically justified. 0:39

West Quebec

Quebec Vaccination is given to people over 12 years old.

Its goal is to provide Second dose after the first 4 weeks.. All adults can book on that timeline, but eligible children will have to wait eight weeks.

Qualified person You can book online or by phone Or access one of them Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

People may have to show evidence that they are fully vaccinated To access certain services in the event of a surge in the fall.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Severe pulmonary infection with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste Or smell.. Recently, Runny nose and headache It’s becoming more common.

Children are prone to upset stomach and rashes.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, And Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptomatology, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection It is available in several places.

Travelers in need of testing There are several more local options to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make a reservation And Check the waiting time online.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 test site only reservation.Everyone Thai Endinaga If you are interested in testing, please call 613-967-3603.

People Pikuwa Kanagan You can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Kitigan Zabi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information