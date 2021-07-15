Why is the new SARS-CoV-2 variant easier to spread?





Viruses, like all living things, have a life cycle. They are parasites and begin when the parent virus infects another organism and hijacks its cells to make a copy of itself. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the pandemic, it occurs when it latches on an enzyme called ACE2 on the membrane of some human cells and slides its genome into the cell. This cell infiltration is aided by a protein that is studded with the surface of the virus, known as spikes.Changes in spikes due to genetic factors Changes from mutation, Changes the overall characteristics of the virus, especially its ability to spread throughout the population.

Virus variability is rooted in the randomness inherent in the process of making a copy of an object, and errors are unavoidable. When a host cell mass-produces a copy of SARS-CoV-2, an error called mutation occurs. Most viruses cannot tolerate replication errors. However, some viruses can overcome ancestral viruses, spread more efficiently across the host population, and thrive as a result of change. There are several parts of the virus’s structure that can withstand mutations. Peplomers are the most resistant to change.The mutant virus that survives and prospers Called a variant.. These began to emerge in earnest from SARS-CoV-2 in November 2020, with alpha mutants appearing in Kent in southeastern England and subsequently being detected. In order for the new variant to become the predominant form of the virus, it must retain some advantages over the old variant. The benefits can be obtained in a variety of ways, but for respiratory diseases like covid-19, one of the most important factors is infectivity, how easily the virus is transmitted from person to person. is. One of the first mutations to increase infectivity is called N501Y, also known as “Nelly”. This is one of the eight mutations that characterize the alpha mutant peplomer. The technical name for a mutation is relatively simple, once you understand that it refers to a change in the viral genome, and that it refers to the amino acid structure it encodes. “501” means that the 501st amino acid of the 1,273 chain that makes up the spike is changing. The order and composition of these amino acids is determined by the matching genomic sequence, so “501” refers to both the position on the genome and the position on the amino acid chain. “N” is an abbreviation for asparagine, and in N501Y it is exchanged for the tyrosine “Y”. This exchange affects the structure of peplomers, as different amino acids have slightly different chemistries. As a result, the way the charge is distributed throughout changes. This causes the protein shape to change slightly as the positively charged regions attract the negatively charged regions. Thanks to these dynamics, the N501Y finds that important parts of the spike can be twisted about 20 degrees and fits better with the ACE2 receptor. The result is better binding. That is, a copy of a variant that goes into the body is more likely to find its target and start replicating. This improves the transmission rate. Other mutations perform similar tricks, releasing different parts of the spike in different ways, allowing them to bind more effectively to ACE2. Changing the shape of the spikes is not the only way to increase transmission.First detected in Delta, India and now Spread all over the worldSeems to be even more contagious than Alpha and other variants. The reason is not clear, as detailed structural studies of the delta spikes have not yet been completed. However, Cambridge University molecular virologist Ravindra Gupta and his colleagues claim that the increased transmission of Delta is partly due to mutations at site 681. This is the point at which the protein spikes after binding to ACE2. It is split in two. According to Dr. Gupta, the P681R is more likely to break into cells and invade cells with the help of two reshape mutations elsewhere. Its presence also means that as cells begin to produce particles, their peplomer can ride on the cell’s surface precut. It can lead to viral particles, which are fragments of the part that the antibody recognizes and is ready to fuse with nearby cells. It can also help infected cells aggregate with other cells. There are other theoretical mutations that make the virus more contagious and have not yet reached (it may never reach because it can represent a physically impossible peplomer distortion). Others help avoid antibodies thrown by the immune system to protect the body from infection. Just as spikes shifted by a series of mutations can bind better to ACE2, other shifts also make it difficult. Antibodies that bind to spikes in return. Delta is now inherited from other variants around the world, and its series of mutations allows them to be defeated in the evolutionary environment presented by the human body. Another variant that beats Delta requires new tricks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2021/07/15/why-do-new-sars-cov-2-variants-spread-more-easily

