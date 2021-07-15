Longcovid disobeys understanding because the suffering person is in despair

Claire Hasty became ill with Covid-19 a few days before Britain’s first blockade in March 2020. Sixteen months later, she was still suffering from the aftereffects of her illness and at least she was afraid she would kill her.

Hasty, who was unable to return to corporate communications work full-time at the age of 48, recalls: I tried to take it easy, I told him to haunt him. .. .. I had to summon all the energy I had to write down the end-of-life wishes I shared with my mother and sister. “

Her oxygen levels were not low enough to be admitted to the hospital, but she continues to suffer from a series of debilitating symptoms, from shortness of breath to cognitive impairment. Even with many advances in the management of the disease itself, the “long covid” painfully reminds us every day that it continues to oppose scientists’ attempts to treat the syndrome and unravel its cause. I will.

Hastie founded a long Covid support group on Facebook. With 42,000 members from more than 100 countries so far, her three sons also said they had developed the condition after catching Covid since last year. The youngest two (12-year-old twins) still cannot go to school on a regular basis due to persistent stomach problems.

Lifting restrictions could expose more people to long-term illness, even as vaccinations curb illness deaths and hospitalizations as the UK and other countries face a new wave Scientists are competing to find the cause of the long covid in fear of being present.

In India — recently Furious Covid waves — Front-line physicians have witnessed an increasing trend in long-term Covid cases, and many private and public hospitals have set up specialized “post-Covid centers” to provide treatment and support.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of the All Indian Institute of Medical Science, estimated that 40-60% of Covid patients hospitalized in India suffer from continuous conditions for up to 12 weeks. Of these, 10-15% still suffer from “classical” long Covid pains such as shortness of breath, joint pain, brain fog, and chronic fatigue after 3 months.

Indian hospitals are doing a lot of research on long covids, such as whether certain biomarkers can predict which patients are at risk at discharge, and whether traditional yoga is an effective treatment. Mr. Grelia said he was doing it. The government is also looking at ways to treat long covids in rural areas that have been hit hard by the recent waves.

In the United States, FAIR Health, a non-profit organization, surveyed the folk medical billing records of approximately 2 million Covid-19 patients and found that nearly one in four had at least one post-Covid condition. did.

38%





Number of people infected with Covid and still coping with symptoms after 12 weeks



According to a React study conducted by Imperial College London, nearly 38% of people infected with Covid-19 in the UK still have one or more symptoms after 12 weeks.

After establishing one of NHS’s earliest longest Covid treatment hubs at University College London Hospital in May 2020, Dr. Toby Hillman, who became a syndrome expert, said the service now treats about 1,700 people. Stated. He goes against the stereotype that most people treated are in their 30s, 40s, or 50s, were previously healthy, and Covid causes most problems in older patients with pre-existing conditions. I added.

Pulmonologists took the lead first, but as the variety of symptoms increased, cardiologists, neurology, otolaryngologists, and dermatologists joined the battle.

There are more theories you can swing the stick about what is causing [it]

Hillman added: “It’s completely cross-cutting, it’s an obstacle to multiple disciplines, multiple systems, and at this point it’s against a very clear feature.”

An international study of 3,700 “long-haul carriers” from 56 countries, led by University College London, showed an astonishing variety of conditions. Patients reported over 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems.

UCL Neuroscientist Athena Akrami, Leader of Research Published in The Lancet’s Clinical medicine, It is unclear whether their symptoms are associated with Covid-19, but he said there are likely to be “tens of thousands of long Covid patients suffering in silence.” She called for a national community-level program that could “screen, diagnose, and treat anyone suspected of having long-term symptoms of a pandical infection.”

Both the National Institutes of Health in the United States and the National Institutes of Health in the United Kingdom will soon announce new contracts for condition studies.

“In the blank of information created around a long Covid, false hopes grow dramatically. There are more theories you can swing the stick about what is causing it. [it]”Hillman said.

The long roots and various symptoms of Covid have similarly puzzled American scientists. “Long Covid is a mystery,” said Michael Saag, vice president of global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “One of the tasks is to agree and consolidate the definition of the case, part of which is also helpful in recognition.”

One of the promising paths being explored is that the long Covid is an autoimmune disease. Hillman states that the patient himself had long been suspicious. A recent study done at Imperial suggests that “the body is beginning to recognize its proteins as external and change its defenses against itself,” he said.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said his lab was working on finding long-term covid-related autoantibodies that could be used for diagnosis, but didn’t want to go into details. “I don’t know why I can’t get this a diagnostic test within six months,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the United States, researchers at Yale University are focusing on identifying the causes of respiratory problems such as shortness of breath and chest pain that can occur weeks after the initial Covid infection.

From blood samples, they found three proteins associated with long-term lung dysfunction. Hyunjun, co-director of the Yale Cardiovascular Institute, said the protein was previously associated with severe coronavirus disease and was interesting to be detected at high levels in long-term Covid patients. “There doesn’t seem to be a universal mechanism that causes these symptoms, which is what we all are actively investigating,” he said.

Even as they intensify their efforts to understand the condition, scientists on both sides of the Atlantic are worried about the surge in long Covid cases that may result from the premature lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Nisreen Alwan, an associate professor of public health at the University of Southampton, pointed out that he had developed long-term symptoms himself after a seizure with the virus last year and was hospitalized and died to explain the government. I think the percentage was often displayed at the 10th press conference, but no long Covid data was displayed.

Some are afraid that the syndrome may be polio of this generation. It has threatened the world for decades and reminds survivors of the infectious disease that caused lifelong problems.

Hillman believes that long Covids are small, but their social impact is just as serious. “The degree of disability people are experiencing is long Covid and I think it can be compared to some of the disabilities people have experienced in polio. We talk about the young population in their 30s, 40s and 50s. And these are people who have a family, they are teachers, they are bus drivers .. .. Many of them are really struggling to get back to work full time In some cases, I’m even having a hard time getting back to work, and this is six or nine months later. ”