Westchester’s plan to spray mosquitoes is controversial | Local News

Westchester — Mosquito bites can be uncomfortable, but nasty insects can also cause the spread of the disease.

To limit the spread of the West Nile virus by mosquitoes, Mayor Jordan Norley spoke to the Public Works Commission on Tuesday night about the best way to prevent adult stinging mosquitoes.

Rather than spraying flying insect mosquitoes by the Chester County Health Department, Norrie and the West Chester Green team are exploring other strategies. The grassroots green team coverage area includes areas served by the Westchester Area School District.

Margaret Hajjj is a co-founder and president of the Green Team, who favors other methods of controlling mosquitoes than spraying.

“We have become socially resistant to poison,” she said. “We even allow you to poison baby food.

“Someday, as Jane Goodall says, we’ll look back at this dark farming era and shake our heads. How did you believe it was a good idea to grow food with poison?”

The health department has not sprayed since this year or 2018.

Like the Chester County Health Department, the Green Team and Norry advocate the removal of accumulated water when possible, and the use of mosquito dunks otherwise.

Since mosquitoes spawn in still water, eliminating still water is a very important strategy for controlling mosquitoes and eliminating potential breeding habitats.

Mosquito dunks are placed in standing water and kill mosquitoes at the larval stage. Dunks are made of naturally occurring bacteria that do not harm pets, other animals, aquatic organisms, plants, or humans.

Dunks can be purchased at local lawns and garden stores.

According to county officials, the Chester County Health Department is considering an option to spray adults when public health risks are “unacceptably high.” The decision to spray adult mosquitoes is based on multiple factors, including mosquito populations, mosquito populations and / or the presence of West Nile virus in people.

The Department of Health regularly monitors mosquitoes throughout the county.These mosquitoes are regularly analyzed by the West Nile Virus Institute

The Green Team called on seven ward captains and 20 other volunteers to spread the word through an autonomous region program to educate and distribute free mosquito dunks. The organization is considering a door-to-door campaign and is distributing more information door hangers.

Norrie said residents are not allowed to dunk on public property or other homeowners’ property without permission.

Autonomous Region Manager Mike Perone told Norley that there was no formal mosquito control policy for the Autonomous Region, and Chairman Don Braceland said the Autonomous Region must be flexible.

The Autonomous Region was very busy adding concrete to the hundreds of storm sewers that hold water in other ways. The autonomous region has also identified some lowlands that make ponds and pools while retaining water.

According to the Chester County website (chesco.org), adult mosquito spraying is only performed as a last resort after exhausting all other mosquito control strategies.

The Health Department’s Mosquito-borne Infectious Diseases Program monitors mosquito populations and investigates resident West Nile virus infections to control the spread of West Nile virus.

“The West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord),” I read a post on the website. ..

The virus is most commonly bitten by infected mosquitoes and does not spread from person to person or from person to animal.

According to the website, “Most people infected with WNV (70-80%) do not develop any symptoms.” “If present, symptoms of WNV usually appear 2 to 14 days after being bitten by a mosquito.

“Approximately one in five infected people has a fever and can develop headaches, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Most people with these symptoms recover completely. However, malaise and weakness can last for weeks or months. “

Only a small number of infected people have major disabilities.

According to the county website, “less than 1% of infected people develop serious neurological disorders such as encephalitis and meningitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues).” “Recovery from a severe illness can take weeks or months. Some of the neurological effects may be permanent.

“Only about 10% of people who develop a neuroinfection due to WNV die.”

“Serious illnesses can occur in people of all ages. However, people over the age of 60 are at greatest risk of serious illness. Certain medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. People with kidney disease and those who have had an organ transplant are also at increased risk of serious illness. “

The press release is issued by the county before spraying. “The Chester County Health Department will notify residents and city officials of the designated spray area 48 hours in advance through a press release, as well as registered beekeepers and residents listed as hypersensitive. Within the designated spray area or within 500 feet. “

Being indoors while spraying in your neighborhood can reduce the chance of exposure.

The health department recommends the following when dealing with water outages:

• Cover or empty containers such as trash cans, pools, wheelbarrows, and pots.

• When not in use, turn the container upside down to prevent water from pooling.

• Make a hole in the bottom of the recycling container.

• Remove old tires.

• Change the water in the bird bath every 3-5 days.

• Check for water pools under storm drains, window wells, and leaky faucets.

• Clean the gutters every year.

• Aerate and / or stock fish in ornamental ponds and fountains.

• Keep your swimming pool clean and chlorinated. Be careful not to collect water on the cover of the swimming pool.

• Handle standing water pools that cannot be drained by mosquito dunks.

“Mosquitoes are, at best, pests in our community, and at worst, they are a vehicle of dangerous viruses and the basis for poisoning children by false government policies,” said Mayor Norry. “Even in a few cases of West Nile virus, state guidelines are sufficient to establish harmful sprays throughout the Westchester Autonomous Region. Therefore, the proportion of mosquitoes through preventative and environmentally safe measures such as larvae. It is our job to control the virus.

“Our goal is to identify problem areas, continue to raise public awareness and establish a policy on the use of larvicides that will continue to reduce the number of mosquitoes in the future.”

For more information, please visit. https://www.chesco.org/868/West-Nile-Virus For more information on how to get a free dunk from the autonomous region, please visit. www.west-chester.com