



The Central Michigan Department of Health warns members of the community to keep an eye out for ticks. Although the mites are small, they can be packed with significant punches, such as black-footed / deer ticks that can infect Lyme disease. Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and a bull’s eye rash at the bite site. If not properly diagnosed and left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system. The best defense against Lyme disease is prevention. If possible, avoid shaded and moist areas in overgrown and grassy areas. These are preferred as a hiding place for mites. If you need to step into these areas, walk on well-kept trails and avoid contact with overgrown grass, brushes and foliage. Here are some other preventative tips: • Apply DEET or a repellent containing picaridin to exposed skin as directed by the manufacturer. • Spray clothing with permethrin, which kills mites when in contact. • Wear the enclosed shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirt. • Push your pants into your socks or boots. • Use anti-tick products on your pet. Immediately after returning from a potentially tick-infested area, take a shower to wash away any ticks and see if they may be present. Mites can attach to any part of the body, but are commonly found on the hairline, ears, waistline, groin, armpits, and sock lines. Don’t forget about pets. Check out the ticks as well. If you or your pet finds ticks, remove them immediately to reduce the chance of infection. Use tweezers with a fine tip to grab the tick as close to the surface of the skin as possible. Pull up slowly and slowly with stable and uniform pressure. After removing the mites, thoroughly clean the area and hands with soap and water and apply a disinfectant to the bite. If you experience a fever, rash, or muscle or joint pain within a few weeks of removing the ticks, be sure to see your doctor. Patients treated with appropriate antibiotics in the early stages of Lyme disease usually recover quickly. If you want to find a tick and find out what it looks like, go to the following website: Michigan.gov/lyme, You can see pictures of mites that are common in Michigan. It also explains how to submit a photo of a tick to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for identification. A limited number of free tick submission kits are available from your local health department.

