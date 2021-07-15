Pfizer COVID vaccine is 78% effective for pregnant women





July 15, 2021-Pfizer’s two doses of COVID-19 vaccine were 78% effective in preventing infections in pregnant women in Israel. New research Published on Monday JAMA.. In addition, no patients reported serious side effects to the vaccine. “Vaccination compared to no vaccination was associated with a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the authors write. “SARS-CoV-2 infections in pregnant women are mostly asymptomatic or mild, but can cause serious complications such as hospitalization in the intensive care unit and mechanical ventilation, especially in the third trimester.” They are writing. “Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in women is also associated with a high likelihood of preterm birth and fetal labor pain.” Researchers at Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv analyzed data from more than 15,000 women in the pregnancy registry. This includes 7,530 vaccinated women and 7,530 unvaccinated women of matching age, gestational age, place of residence and number of births. About 36% of women were in the second semester and 33% were in the third semester. Vaccinated women received their first dose between December 19th and February 28th and were followed until April 11th. Overall, cases of COVID-19 occurred in 118 vaccinated women and 202 unvaccinated women. During the follow-up period ranging from 28 to 70 days, there were 10 infections in the vaccinated group and 46 infections in the non-vaccinated group. Over time, the risk of infection in vaccinated women decreased. Researchers estimated that efficacy was 78% more than 28 days after vaccination. In the vaccinated group, 68 patients reported side effects, but none were serious. The most common symptoms were headache, malaise, pain and abdominal pain, which resolved in about a day. During the follow-up period, about 18% of each group reached the end of pregnancy. The researchers found no significant differences between the groups in terms of pre-eclampsia, infant weight at birth, miscarriage, stillbirth, or maternal mortality.

