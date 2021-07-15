Health
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Expert “Carefully Skeptical” About Possible Link to COVID Vaccine | MUSC
A neurologist caring for a patient with Guillain-Barré syndrome at MUS Chealth in Charleston is “carefully skeptical” of the idea that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may have caused the syndrome in people.
“The incidence of Guillain-Barré in the general population before COVID and before we vaccinated people is actually a bit higher than the rate we got it after vaccination,” he said. It was. Julio Charella, MD
this week, Food and Drug Administration Updated the Johnson & Johnson vaccine warning label to include the risk of Guillain-Barré, a rare neuropathy. About 13 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the United States. Within about a month and a half after being shot by Johnson & Johnson, about 100 men, mainly men over the age of 50, showed symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
“Therefore, the normal incidence is Guillain-Barré syndrome in 1 in 100,000 people in the United States,” Chalera said.
“By calculation, about 13 million people were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and about 100 people had Guillain-Barré syndrome. This is based on 1 in 100,000 we usually see. It is less than the expected incidence of 125 patients. “
But he doesn’t rule out the relationship with vaccines, he just argues that people should keep things in mind.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome, pronounced Guillain-Barré, Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIs a rare autoimmune syndrome. According to Charella, it usually appears after a stomach bug or respiratory infection.
“You are exposed to something that causes an immune response. That immune response causes your body to build antibodies, and those antibodies do some sort of failure. Instead of attacking an infection, they Attacks your own nerves and destroys the sheath that surrounds them. “
He said that most often it starts with the legs and leads to weaknesses that move to the arms, chest and face. “The main concern is that it affects the muscles involved in breathing and can cause dyspnea. After that, patients may end up on a ventilator. However, the majority of patients recover well. Rehabilitation may take some time, but eventually the nerves will regain function. “
This is not the first time Guillain-Barré has been suspected of being caused by a vaccine. Just a few months ago Food and Drug Administration One study required a warning for the Shingrix herpes zoster vaccine, saying that there was an association between Shot and Guillain-Barré syndrome, but no causal relationship.
Influenza vaccinations are also being scrutinized. According to the CDC, several studies have shown that there are various seasonal associations between influenza vaccination and Guillain-Barré syndrome. At increased risk, approximately 1-2 Guillain-Barré syndromes are added per 1,000,000 vaccinations. However, the CDC also states that Guillain-Barré syndrome is more likely to occur after being vaccinated against the flu than after being vaccinated against the flu.
Other possible triggers in Guillain-Barré include surgery and pregnancy, Charella said. “I’m not sure why.”
He is convinced that there are good treatments such as plasmapheresis and antibody infusion.
But he fears that the talk about Guillain-Barré and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine will make people even more hesitant to get vaccinated already.And Risk of getting sick with COVID if not vaccinated Much higher than the risk of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome.
“I think that will lead people to decide not to get vaccinated,” Chalera said.
