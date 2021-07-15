Health
Thursday, July 15 Michigan Coronavirus Data: UP Cases
The 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, though still low, increased by 37 in the last three weeks. The state has ended its obligations on masks and restrictions on indoor capacity.
It came after a vacation, and as residents, many of them are now vaccinated against the virus and are almost resuming normal activity.
Four of the five counties with the highest per capita cases were in the Far East and West of the Upper Peninsula, a region largely spared from the surge in spring cases. In counties during high vaccination rates, there was a decrease or a less significant increase.
The state’s positive rate is still well below 3%, but rose from its lowest in late June, just before and shortly after Michigan completed its most extensive health requirements.
However, hospitalizations have decreased by about 10 percent.
Below are details of the number of states and counties for new cases and positive rates, and the number of states for hospitalization, mortality, and vaccination.
Vaccination: 62.4% of adults receive at least one vaccination
As of Wednesday, July 14, a total of 5,056,145 inhabitants over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported: Looking at the population over the age of 12, 5,201,454 have been vaccinated at least once and 4,788,482 have been fully vaccinated. That is 52.1% and 47.9% of the total population, respectively. (62.4% are for Michigan residents aged 16 and over only.)
Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents who have been vaccinated at least once and those who have been fully immunized as of Tuesday, July 12.
- 75 years and over: 78% started. 74% complete.
- 65 to 74: 81% started. 78% complete.
- 50 to 64: 66% started. 62% complete.
- 40-49: 54% started. 50% complete.
- 30-39: 50% started. 46% complete.
- 20-29: 40% started. 36% complete.
- 16 to 19:40% started. 36% complete.
- 12 to 15:29% started. 24% complete.
The interactive map below shows the number of adults per person who have been vaccinated at least once so far. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccinated person and the place where the vaccine was given.
Hover your cursor over the county to see the underlying data. This includes a breakdown by four age groups: 64 to 50 years old. 49-20 years, and under 20 years.
New Cases: The state is an average of 189 new confirmed cases per day
This is an increase of 24% from an average of 152 for the 7 days a week ago. Michigan is currently ranked 42nd in the United States in terms of equal temperament per capita for new cases.
Top 5 counties of cases per capita from July 7th to July 13th: Gogibic, Iron, Ontonagon, Brunch, Chippewa.
Below is an online database that allows readers to see the number of new coronavirus cases over the last 7 days compared to the previous week and the per capita number adjusted for the population. The arrow indicates whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to the last 7 days.
The map below is shaded based on the state’s six risk assessment levels. Currently, only Gogebic County in the western part of the Upper Peninsula is at the highest level of E. Iron is the only level D of the 83 counties. Brunch, Chippewa and Ontonagon are level C. 18 at level B; 34 at level A and 26 at the lowest level.
The arrows indicate whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to June 30th to July 6th.
The reader can see the underlying data by hovering the cursor over the county. (Hint: You can see the entire UP by dragging the map with the cursor)
Positive rate: 7-day average was 1.98%
This is compared to a 7-day positive rate of 1.7% on the coronavirus diagnostic test a week ago.
In Tuesday’s report, 2.4 percent of the coronavirus test results reported on Monday were positive.
In the graph below, you can search for counties by name to see the average positive rate for 7 days. The graph compares the average for the last 7 days with the average for the previous week.
The interactive map below shows the average 7-day test rate for each county. You can see the underlying data by hovering over the county.
Hospitalization: 279 inpatients
In Michigan, 260 adult and 19 pediatric patients were admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 12. This includes 57 patients in the ICU.
By comparison, there were 64 patients and 309 hospitalizations in the ICU on July 6.
Deaths: State averages 8 deaths per day
This is compared to an average of 4 deaths per day for 7 days a week ago.
A total of 18 deaths were reported between July 6th and Tuesday. As of Tuesday, nine people under the age of 60 were reported dead from the virus last week. Since the July 2nd update, no one under the age of 30 has died.
State Overall Risk Assessment: All Level A Regions
All MI-initiated areas in Michigan have reached Level A in the state’s overall risk assessment, with a last update date of July 6. The only better level is “low”.
Many indicators continue to show favorable trends, such as reduced hospitalization and mortality, but there are early indicators that did not show a decrease, such as an increase in the positive rate of the COVID-19 test.
In assigning risk scores, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services examines factors such as new cases and deaths of COVID-19 symptoms, positive test rates, number of tests performed, and emergency department visits. There are six levels of scale used in MDHHS: “Low” and Level AE.
Details of MLive:
How herd immunity works and why unvaccinated people should not be expected to protect them
Michigan Rolls Back Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Agricultural Workers
Nurse, retired GM factory worker among the winners of the four sweepstakes announced today
Kalamazoo researchers are supporting the development of the COVID-19 vaccine donated to animals in zoos nationwide
Seven counties in Michigan have achieved Biden’s target of 70% immunization by July 4th.
Public health workers have not reported an increase in vaccination since the Michigan sweepstakes began
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2021/07/michigan-coronavirus-data-for-thursday-july-14-cases-up-in-up.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]