Thursday, July 15 Michigan Coronavirus Data: UP Cases

The 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, though still low, increased by 37 in the last three weeks. The state has ended its obligations on masks and restrictions on indoor capacity.

It came after a vacation, and as residents, many of them are now vaccinated against the virus and are almost resuming normal activity.

Four of the five counties with the highest per capita cases were in the Far East and West of the Upper Peninsula, a region largely spared from the surge in spring cases. In counties during high vaccination rates, there was a decrease or a less significant increase.

The state’s positive rate is still well below 3%, but rose from its lowest in late June, just before and shortly after Michigan completed its most extensive health requirements.

However, hospitalizations have decreased by about 10 percent.

Below are details of the number of states and counties for new cases and positive rates, and the number of states for hospitalization, mortality, and vaccination.

Vaccination: 62.4% of adults receive at least one vaccination

As of Wednesday, July 14, a total of 5,056,145 inhabitants over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported: Looking at the population over the age of 12, 5,201,454 have been vaccinated at least once and 4,788,482 have been fully vaccinated. That is 52.1% and 47.9% of the total population, respectively. (62.4% are for Michigan residents aged 16 and over only.)

Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents who have been vaccinated at least once and those who have been fully immunized as of Tuesday, July 12.

75 years and over: 78% started. 74% complete.

65 to 74: 81% started. 78% complete.

50 to 64: 66% started. 62% complete.

40-49: 54% started. 50% complete.

30-39: 50% started. 46% complete.

20-29: 40% started. 36% complete.

16 to 19:40% started. 36% complete.

12 to 15:29% started. 24% complete.

The interactive map below shows the number of adults per person who have been vaccinated at least once so far. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccinated person and the place where the vaccine was given.

Hover your cursor over the county to see the underlying data. This includes a breakdown by four age groups: 64 to 50 years old. 49-20 years, and under 20 years.

New Cases: The state is an average of 189 new confirmed cases per day

This is an increase of 24% from an average of 152 for the 7 days a week ago. Michigan is currently ranked 42nd in the United States in terms of equal temperament per capita for new cases.

Top 5 counties of cases per capita from July 7th to July 13th: Gogibic, Iron, Ontonagon, Brunch, Chippewa.

Below is an online database that allows readers to see the number of new coronavirus cases over the last 7 days compared to the previous week and the per capita number adjusted for the population. The arrow indicates whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to the last 7 days.

The map below is shaded based on the state’s six risk assessment levels. Currently, only Gogebic County in the western part of the Upper Peninsula is at the highest level of E. Iron is the only level D of the 83 counties. Brunch, Chippewa and Ontonagon are level C. 18 at level B; 34 at level A and 26 at the lowest level.

The arrows indicate whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to June 30th to July 6th.

The reader can see the underlying data by hovering the cursor over the county. (Hint: You can see the entire UP by dragging the map with the cursor)

Positive rate: 7-day average was 1.98%

This is compared to a 7-day positive rate of 1.7% on the coronavirus diagnostic test a week ago.

In Tuesday’s report, 2.4 percent of the coronavirus test results reported on Monday were positive.

In the graph below, you can search for counties by name to see the average positive rate for 7 days. The graph compares the average for the last 7 days with the average for the previous week.

The interactive map below shows the average 7-day test rate for each county. You can see the underlying data by hovering over the county.

Hospitalization: 279 inpatients

In Michigan, 260 adult and 19 pediatric patients were admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 12. This includes 57 patients in the ICU.

By comparison, there were 64 patients and 309 hospitalizations in the ICU on July 6.

Deaths: State averages 8 deaths per day

This is compared to an average of 4 deaths per day for 7 days a week ago.

A total of 18 deaths were reported between July 6th and Tuesday. As of Tuesday, nine people under the age of 60 were reported dead from the virus last week. Since the July 2nd update, no one under the age of 30 has died.

State Overall Risk Assessment: All Level A Regions

All MI-initiated areas in Michigan have reached Level A in the state’s overall risk assessment, with a last update date of July 6. The only better level is “low”.

Many indicators continue to show favorable trends, such as reduced hospitalization and mortality, but there are early indicators that did not show a decrease, such as an increase in the positive rate of the COVID-19 test.

In assigning risk scores, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services examines factors such as new cases and deaths of COVID-19 symptoms, positive test rates, number of tests performed, and emergency department visits. There are six levels of scale used in MDHHS: “Low” and Level AE.

