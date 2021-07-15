A 55-year-old Chinese man infected with bird flu was hospitalized: reported





Man China It has been Hospitalization With H5N6 strain bird-fluOne of several potentially deadly viruses found in poultry herds over the years was reported Thursday. The New York Times quoted the state-owned China Global Television as feverish and reportedly tested positive for bugs on July 6 after being admitted to Sichuan Province in the southwestern part of the country. Communication network. The case is one of 33 cases seen in the Western Pacific region since 2014, according to World Health Organization data, and state media quoted an unnamed expert as to the latest infection. He said it does not pose a risk of large-scale transmission among humans. The outlet reported. In a brief report in English, the broadcaster said that when local officials noticed the infection, they “started an emergency response and sterilized the area.” The broadcast did not explain how the man was exposed to the virus, was dealing with poultry, or was quarantined or infected by family members or close associates. According to WHO, the first human infection of the H5N6 strain was first detected in Laos in 2014, leading to death in about 60% of previous cases. China confirms first human case of H10N3 avian influenza: report The last case was reported in China in May. Click here to get the Fox News app “Whenever the avian influenza virus circulates in poultry, exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments carries the risk of sporadic infections and small clusters of human cases. Therefore, sporadic humans. Cases are not unexpected, “WHO explained in the last bird, a weekly update of influenza on July 9. “As the outbreak of bird flu from existing and novel influenza A (H5) viruses in poultry continues, the animal and public health sectors need to remain vigilant. Potential risks to human health to prevent infection. Community awareness of is essential. Monitoring should be continued to detect early changes in human cases and viral infectivity and infectivity. “ This story first appeared New York post

