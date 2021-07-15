COVID-19: Ottawa Community Clinic Offering Second Drop-in Administration

Photo by Julie Oliver / Post media

Article content Ottawan can now stop at a vaccination clinic in a particular area to secure a second vaccination without a reservation.

Article content They can do the same in any local clinic with the first dose, but the second shot is only offered in well-supplied clinics. These places Posted daily, The city promised. Thursdays are the Canadian Tire Center, Eva James Memorial Center, Landsdown Gardening Building, Nepian Sports Complex, Radi Family YMCA-YWCA, Ottawa City Hall, and Ottawa Mint Sports Complex.Business hours are from 10 am to 7 pm The city also shows that Ottawan, which was booked for a second dose from late August to November, could have some problems if it wasn’t scheduled. “Unfortunately, many of these appointments are for consultation hours and dates that no longer exist due to advances in the city’s vaccine distribution program.”

Article content The Rayfriel COVID-19 Care and Test Clinic was closed on Thursday due to “technical issues beyond our control,” Montfort Hospital tweeted Thursday morning. They said they were trying to contact patients who booked Thursday to provide an alternative test. On the other hand, according to the Ottawa Public Health Service, no Ottawa people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the hospital. This is an unfamiliar situation in the city since overcoming multiple epidemic waves. According to OPH data, one patient with COVID-19 was hospitalized on February 10, 2020, and the number has not decreased to zero since then. During the COVID-19 surge this spring, more than 120 Ottawans with COVID-19 were hospitalized at the same time.

Article content The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa remained unchanged on Thursday, with no new cases and one more death recorded on the final day. The number of active cases in Ottawa’s entire population has dropped to 24. There are two ongoing outbreaks locally. One is the case of four residents in a shelter and the other is the case of three residents in a group home. In the last 7 days (July 7-13), a total of 18 new cases were reported to OPH. This is 1.7 weekly per 100,000 people, well below the green zone threshold under the state’s old color-coded COVID-19 response framework. This was associated with a weekly incidence of less than 10 per 100,000 people. Ontario’s latest COVID-19 news Even if companies and other organizations are implementing or may start implementing mandatory vaccination requirements, they are more specific than they have already received when people were shot. Don’t expect the state to provide evidence.

Article content At a press conference on Thursday, reporters pointed out that the current vaccination slip could be forged and asked Prime Minister Doug Ford if his government would issue a card or vaccination certificate. “I have never believed in the evidence. Everyone gets the evidence when vaccinated. Indeed, everything from money to certification can be fraudulent,” Ford said. Stated. “The answer is no. We are not going to do that. We are not going to have a divided society.” When it comes to crossing borders, the Prime Minister said it was a territory of federal jurisdiction. “We will see what they decide to do, I will talk to the Prime Minister tonight.” Ontario reported 143 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with a seven-day average of 155 new cases per day, down from 206 a week ago.

Article content Ten COVID-19-related deaths have been added to the state’s total of 9,275 lives lost since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 patients who tested positive in the ICU was 130, down from 158 a week ago. The latest ICU numbers rise to 168, including those that are no longer positive in the test. In terms of active cases, the areas most hit were Waterloo (42 active cases per 100,000), Gray Blues (39 per 100,000), Porcupine (27), Wellington-Duffalin-Guelph (18). ), Halton (15). According to state reports, there are relatively three active cases per 100,000 people in Ottawa. On the final day of eastern Ontario, the number of confirmed cases increased by 3 in Leeds, Glenville & Lanark, 2 in Ottawa, and 1 in Renfrew County and District and Hasting Prince Edward.

Article content The number of cases in the Health Units area of ​​eastern Ontario remained unchanged, but in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, it can occur when data is modified or updated. Nearly 80% of Ontario adults (aged 18+) have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 59% have been fully vaccinated. The latest COVID-19 news nationwide Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, announced on Thursday a “weapon call” for Canadians who are still “maximally suffering.” Within eight weeks of Labor Day, Njoo urged people, especially those who hadn’t taken their first dose, not to postpone the jab. Canada “aims to build a vaccination firewall high enough to prevent the consequences of serious illness and resume indoor education, business and recreation this fall and winter,” he said. It was.

Article content Currently, over 52% of Canadians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, COVID-19 activity “has remained at a significantly reduced level,” he said, both nationally and in most healthy areas. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday that Canada would hold doses instead of giving them to potentially available countries in anticipation of children being eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Proposed to do. In response to a question at the press conference, LeBlanc talked about increasing donations to developing countries and vaccine equity initiatives such as COVAX if Canada is in a position to do so. At the very moment that Health Canada says it is appropriate to do so, we have all the vaccines needed to quickly immunize Canadians. “ Quebec’s latest COVID-19 news Quebec reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday. The number of people in the hospital has increased by 81 and 2, and the number of people in the ICU has decreased by 23 and 2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 376,109 cases of COVID-19 and 11,232 deaths. The state has given 101,686 additional vaccines in the last 24 hours.

