The third wave of Covid-19 can occur at the end of August and can be less intense: ICMR

The government also said that people are taking predictions about the second wave as seriously as “weather forecasts”.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr. Panda said, “There will be a third wave nationwide, but that doesn’t mean it’s as high or intense as the second wave.”

The third wave of Covid-19 could hit India at the end of August and may not be as violent as the second wave. Dr. Samilan Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, Indian Medical Research Council, told NDTV.

According to him, four things can lead to a third wave. The first of these is when the acquired immunity is reduced in the first and second waves. “If it goes down, it could lead to a third wave,” he said.

Second, there may be mutants that can evade acquired immunity. Third – new variants may not be able to evade immunity, but they can circulate faster within the population.

Fourth-if the restrictions were lifted prematurely by the state, it could lead to new surges, Dr. Panda said.

Asked if the variant involved could be Delta Plus, he said that both Delta and Delta Plus swept the country and “no further public health turmoil is expected from Delta variants.” Stated.

Earlier this week, the Indian Medical Association, the country’s top medical association, said the third wave was “unavoidable and imminent” and “in many parts of the country, both the government and the people are complacent and engaged in the masses. I’m doing it. ” Rally that does not follow the Covid protocol. “

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes warned countries on Wednesday that they had entered the early stages of the third wave of Covid-19.

According to UN news, health professionals have warned of a new increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths that have been declining as a result of rising vaccination rates in Europe and North America in recent months.

“Unfortunately … we are in the early stages of the third wave,” he was reportedly told by UN News.

Ghebreyesus said the virus is evolving continuously and into more contagious variants.

“Delta variants currently exist in more than 111 countries and, if not yet widespread, are expected to soon become the leading Covid-19 strain worldwide,” he said.

WHO chiefs also said these cases were “fueled by increased social mobility and inconsistent use of proven public health and social measures” and were “shocking” in vaccine distribution. “Gap” was pointed out.

“If it’s not yet widespread, we expect it to soon become the leading COVID-19 strain worldwide,” said the WHO chief.