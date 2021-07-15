COVID isn’t the only one: Another virus is filling the acadiana hospital. This is what makes it unusual. | News

Liliana Credur’s mother became more and more worried about her as her three-week-old baby breathed faster.

“She was breathing really, really fast and stopped breathing,” said Ashley Credur, 38, St. Martinville’s mother. “I was scared and had to wait for the ambulance. She was very lithe and lethargic.”

Credur packed the baby and rushed to the Iberia Medical Center. So I stabilized Lilianna and then took her to the Virgin Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lourdes, Lafayette. Lilianna has already been diagnosed with the respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, causing havoc in her small body.

The diagnosis was paradoxical, both surprising and anti-climatic. Cases of RSV are skyrocketing across southern states, and the Louisiana Department of Health officially considers it the RSV season, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned about its spread.

Increasing RSV infection

However, RSV usually does not spike in the summer. In fact, RSV is known as the winter virus and is a major cause of hospitalization for infants under the age of one. , The provider says.

“This is the first time we’ve seen a major outbreak in the summer in the last two decades,” said Dr. Jay Hescock, who works as LSU Health Hospitalist Chief at a children’s hospital in New Orleans.

Pediatricians say they are drained, work longer hours and extra shifts, burn personal protective equipment, and wonder if the surge in cases will subside. Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are struggling to find enough beds and staff to handle all cases of RSV, and many hospitals are from other hospitals whose buildings are overcapacity. I had to stop accepting transfers.

As coronavirus delta variants pass through Louisiana (so far mainly affecting adults), RSV is sweeping children and is among the recently lifted restrictions on coronavirus. , Many have been infected for over a year.

A 24-year-old nurse Lafayette and a 30-year-old Rev. Eunice died on the weekend after seeking treatment at a COVID-19 hospital …

“The cases we are seeing now are arguably more than those seen in the normal season, and the severity is clearly worse than before,” said Lafayette Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, which oversees the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Specialist Dr. Reinaldo della Rosa said. Care unit of Our Lady of Lourdes Women and Children’s Hospital.

“We want it to drip, but there are no signs of it,” he added.

For example, the Hour Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital has had an average of 90 inpatients in recent weeks, always waiting for 10 to 15 inpatients to become available. However, at this point last summer, the average number of hospitals was half, or even three-quarters, and the average census ranged from 32 to 45.

The State Department of Health considers the RSV season to have a positive rate of RSV testing above 10%. The state remained below that number until mid-May. In mid-May, RSV-positive cases jumped nearly 10 percentage points to just under 20 percent. Since then, the number of cases has continued to increase, reaching nearly 30% of positive RSV cases in early July.

These numbers do not yet give a complete picture of the state’s outbreak. Children in the hospital are tested for the virus, but some pediatricians do not recommend testing for mild cases because there is no cure for RSV. Confirming the diagnosis usually does not change the treatment for the typical symptoms of the virus. Make sure your child is properly hydrated, have no difficulty breathing, and keep the airways clean.

“One after another”

Last year, when people wore masks, avoided large gatherings, and washed their hands more than usual to stop the spread of the coronavirus, other viruses also fell. Like influenza, RSV was one of them.

But “as soon as the COVID restrictions eased things, things happened one after another,” said Dr. Ashley Lucas, Medical Director of Pediatric Primary Care for Our Lady of the Lake.

The first was croup, a virus that affects the upper respiratory tract. Then it was hand-foot-and-mouth disease. This is also caused by the virus and can cause a rash around the mouth with cold-like symptoms.

They were fishermen, artists, basketball coaches, and bus drivers.

However, the surge in RSV was the worst ever. For adults and older children who have experienced it before, RSV generally feels like a common cold. However, in infants, it can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

“I knew RSV was coming back, but that’s a bad thing,” said Dr. Andres Carrion, a pediatric pulmonologist at the Hour Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “We’re seeing it early. What I’m worried about is that it may not be flattened. It could be a very long winter.”

Parents and guardians should pay attention to the baby if the baby is not eating, has a high fever, or appears tense when trying to breathe, Dela Rosa advised. .. Seeing the back and chest muscles contract during breathing indicates that the baby is “trying to breathe in to breathe and survive.”

Twice a day, we will send you the biggest headline of the day. Sign up today.

That’s what Credur was observing in Liliana. Liliana was born four weeks early and is already at high risk of suffering from RSV. The brothers picked up the virus in day care, which is probably the way it spreads to newborns.

However, at the same time Liliana needed to be hospitalized, many other children struggling to fight RSV were also hospitalized.

“We had to stay in the emergency room for two days because there were no beds available,” Credeur said. This has been a recurring theme of recent outbreaks. Hospitals do not always have enough beds and staff to immediately accept patients from the emergency room.

“They were all full,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neill, Chief Medical Officer of Our Lady of the Lake. “They are full of severely ill children with the respiratory virus, so there are no beds available for weeks. Most of them are RSV.”

According to O’Neill, adult cases are usually mild, but RSV is also ill. “I’m a little dazzled by the rise in COVID here,” she said, as patients are confused as to whether their symptoms are due to COVID or RSV.

Louisiana health officials warned on Tuesday that COVID cases were on the rise among unvaccinated people, and the state of concern surged …

“Most hospitals treating pediatric patients weren’t always equipped to handle the surge this summer,” Hescock said. “Not only this, but finding a place to care for children in other conditions is causing problems.”

The Virgin of Lourdes, a woman and a child donor, gave Liliana oxygen, steroids, and respiratory therapy, her mother said. Credur said he had no intention of leaving his side.

“The poor baby couldn’t eat for four days-they just put her in body fluids,” Credur said.

“They are not exposed”

Most children become infected with RSV for the first time before the age of two. However, healthcare providers looking at them say that their patients range from newborns to toddlers to children, as their patients have not experienced an developmental cycle and building an immune system, primarily during the winter months. say.

“These children are very well protected and unexposed,” said Dr. Erin Hauk, Deputy Chief of Our Lady of the Lake Pediatrics.

Dr. Brooke Dismukes, a pediatrician at Jefferson’s Oxner Children’s Hospital, said this summer there are more and more severely ill children aged 3 and 4 who have never had RSV.

Dr. Frank Kurmier states that his son will receive his first coronavirus vaccine on his 12th birthday in January.

“This is an exact picture of what it will look like in the months of our winter,” she said.

RSV easily spreads to respiratory droplets such as coughs and infected surfaces. In Denham Springs, Victoria Smith Robinson said that after 20-month-old Godson was hospitalized for the virus, he began warning friends and neighbors to take their babies home and away from the crowd.

“Their babies are very valuable,” Robinson said. “I’ve been trying to warn people. Stay away.”

Despite high hospitalization rates, RSV is rarely fatal in the United States, but it is especially serious for children who are already suffering from breathing, and the most ill people may need intubation. .. Even in mild cases, it can be a disastrous slogan without an easy cure. Children who have it often have a fever, a cough, and a little appetite.

Credur was waiting for Liliana to be released from the hospital, so she dreamed of going home and spending time with her six brothers. She went to the hospital gift shop and bought a frothy white dress with a large ribbon.

Lilianna was released from the hospital and followed by a new dress.

Staff writer Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.