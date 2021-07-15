5 steps to make sure the condom fits properly

Of all the bedroom mood killer, it’s definitely there that’s desperately trying to squeeze a condom.

It gets worse if it slides down in the middle of sex.

1 Finding the right condom for you may mean moving from bad sex to great sex Credit: Alamy

But getting the right size for you isn’t as difficult as you might think.

And choosing the right type for you (or your partner) is important for fun and safe sex.

Condoms come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can lead to all kinds of dangers if they don’t fit snugly on the penis.

Navin Khosla, pharmacist chief at FROM MARS, said:

“The wrong size of condom can not only cause unexpected pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases, but can also have a negative impact on sexual life.”

Condoms are essential for “playing outdoors” as they are the only way to protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Reminder-Even if other contraceptives such as pills and coils are used to prevent pregnancy.

They are also 98 percent and are very effective in preventing pregnancy on their own.

You can get a condom Free from NHS (General) or buy in the shop or online.

STIS is growing rapidly, with approximately 500,000 diagnoses in the UK in 2019

And with the impending “free day” and the ability of British people to dive into bed without the oncoming Covid restrictions, having safe sex to prevent illness is more important than ever. Will be.

Navin said: “If you are reluctant to use condoms, or if you are inexperienced, it may be due to a poor fit.

“It may take some time for you and your partner to find the right one, but it’s worth it to be fully protected, safe and fun!”

To get the right condom, follow these four important steps:

1.1. Measure your penis

The first important step in finding your fit is to measure your penis.

Condoms come in a variety of sizes, but you don’t have to choose the size based on what you think suits you.

Start by measuring from the base of the penis, where it meets the pelvis, to the end of the tip.

Just measure the length with a ruler or tape measure.

Then measure the width. The best way to do this is to use a string or a flexible tape measure.

Wrap it around the thickest part of the penis (usually near the center of the shaft), then mark where the laces intersect and place it on the ruler.

2.2. Know your size in the box

Now that you know the size of your penis, you can find the right condom.

Most manufacturers size condoms based on both length and width measurements.

However, it is generally believed that width is more important than length for a condom fit.

For width, use the following general rules:

Exactly-less than 1.75 inches

Standard-1.75 to 2 inches

Large-2 inches or more

Use the following general rules for length:

Just -7 to 7.8 inches

Standard-7.25 to 7.8 inches

Large-7.25-8.1 inches

3.3. Know your material, design and lubricant

Not all condoms give the same sensation.

There are many different types of materials, designs, and built-in lubricants that can change the overall experience.

Condom materials include latex, polyurethane, polyisoprene, and lamkin.

Don’t forget to do your research that you may like, and don’t forget to take any allergies into account.

Condoms are often designed with textures to give more pleasure, such as ribs, studs, and even flavors.

NHS Tips for Using Condoms Condoms should be stored in a location that is neither too hot nor too cold. Also, the condom should be stored away from sharp or rough surfaces that can tear or wear.

The condom package has a best-by date. Do not use old condoms.

Do not use the condom more than once. Use a new one every time you have sex.

Lubricants Usage: Oily products such as moisturizers, lotions and petrolatum can damage latex and polyisoprene condoms, but are safe to use with polyurethane condoms. Aqueous lubricants are safe to use on all condoms.

Some people are allergic to latex, plastic, and spermicides, but you can get a condom that is less likely to cause an allergic reaction.

Some condoms come with spermicides. Avoid using this type or as a lubricant for spermicides. It is not protected from STI and may increase the risk of infection.

Always buy condoms with the BSI Kitemark and the European CE Mark. This means that they have been tested according to the required safety standards.

Condoms can be damaged and may not work with fingernails and jewelry, oil-based lubricants (lotions, baby oils, vaseline, etc.), and medicines such as tsugumi (pessaries and creams).

Emergency contraception may be required if sperm appear to have entered the vagina.

4.4. the study

Once you’ve made your measurements, look them up online to get an idea of ​​exactly what you want and where you can get it.

This allows you to limit the amount of time you feel very embarrassed in the supermarket condom aisle (although this is perfectly normal!).

You can go straight to the store and find the product you need based on what their website says is available, or you can buy it online with even less hassle. I will.

5.5. Experiment!

You may need to buy several different types of condoms and try them on to see what you like.

This gives you the opportunity to know the best combination of comfort, sensitivity and fit.

There is always a little experimentation during sex.

If you’re not happy with your choice, keep looking.

There are dozens of things to try, and you can’t “one size for all”. It’s literally.