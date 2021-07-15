Do you want to stretch before training? Think again. You can pull the muscles.





If your fitness routine includes pre-workout stretches, you may be spinning the wheels. To make matters worse, you may be hurt yourself. Many of us have been taught that it is important to stretch before running or exercising. It often included a classic forward bend to touch your toes. Stretching can be beneficial in some cases, but experts say it’s not important to include it before your training routine. “Recent expert opinion is that we are gradually shifting from static stretching before sports and activities to warming.” Michael Daignault, Los Angeles Emergency Doctor and Chief Medical Advisor of Reliant Health Services. “In addition, stretching cold, tight muscles can lead to injuries in and of itself.” Morito Summers, Personal Trainer, Founder Form Fitness BrooklynAlthough it praises stretching as an important tool for mobility, it does not suggest that clients perform static stretching that holds a particular stretch position prior to a workout. “Static stretching on a cold body can hurt you. It can tear your muscles,” she explains. If you did a static stretch before your workout, that’s fine. Stretching is an activity that anyone can do in general, Summers explains. By listening to your body, you can tell if you are overstretching. “You can feel when something is uncomfortable or painful, so if you’re doing static stretching, you’ll have to pull a little, but nothing more,” she says. “If you start to feel like you’re pulling too much, you probably do, so you should stop.” So what should you do before training? Skipping stretches does little harm, but “starting strenuous exercise from a cold, static state without a slow warm-up period” can be dangerous, “Daignault explains. Static stretching isn’t the way to go, but Summers echoes that warm-up is still “incredibly important” to make sure your body is ready. “Therefore, before training, we talk about performing dynamic stretching or dynamic mobility, moving joints, moving muscles, and getting blood flow to the body,” she explains. “It still feels like a stretch, but it’s moving in space, not just holding position.” Daignault suggests warming up for the type of training you plan to do. “For example, before you go running, start walking, increase your pace to light jogging, and then gradually increase your pace to normal speed,” he says. “For weight lifters, (a) you don’t stretch your shoulders or pectoral muscles before you do the bench press. You do the bench press, but you’re significantly lighter than usual.” Summers says static stretching can be incorporated after training, but it all depends on your personal goals and needs. For example, dancers need to stretch differently than the average person. “(It’s) on a case-by-case basis for each sport. Some people have a tight waist (or) upper body, but that really depends on the situation,” she says. “Therefore, starting a general stretching or mobilization routine and then finding the one that works best for your body is the best way to do it.” Stretching to relieve pain, the benefits of sleep Not only athletes, but also the benefits of established stretch routines, says Tony Zaccario, CEO of the Assist Stretch Center. Stretch zone.. “It’s just as beneficial for those who tend to sit down and those who are (but) not active,” he added, adding that the pandemic has driven many into a more sedentary lifestyle. It was. “Many of us are stuck behind the computer screen for eight hours at home, which causes a lot of hunting, which is in the chest, upper back pain, lower back pain, sciatica There is a lot of tension, whether or not it causes sciatica, “he added. He says the client reports that he has reduced the points of pain. This will make you sleep more comfortably during the day and make you feel better. For those who want to incorporate stretching into their daily lives, he suggests “always start small.” Summers agrees that dynamic stretching and mobility work can be a great way to incorporate movement into your day. “Even 5-10 minutes of exercise a day can’t be as completely separate as a complete workout … that’s great,” she says. National wellness:These are the healthiest cities in all states

