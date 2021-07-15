How to reduce meat intake without missing protein

Are you doing your best to reduce the amount of meat you are eating? Well, you are not alone.

According to the report, 51% of people say they plan to reduce or reduce their meat intake in 2021. Recent research.. So whether you’re cutting or being completely vegetarian, you’ll certainly be a good companion.

And there are many well-proven benefits associated with eating less meat.

Saturated fats, which raise blood cholesterol, are primarily derived from animal foods, so reducing the amount of meat in your diet helps prevent heart disease by lowering cholesterol.

It also reduces greenhouse gases such as methane, CO2 and nitrous oxide generated in meat agriculture.In fact, recently Sustainable nutrition reportSwitching to one plant-based diet per day reduces food-related carbon emissions by 35%, and switching to two reduces 50%.

James Collier is a registered dietitian and co-founder of a complete food brand. Fuel.. He says protein concerns are one of the biggest reasons people hesitate to go plant-based.

It’s important for James to make sure you’re still consuming healthy amounts of protein when switching to a more plant-based diet, or even just looking for some sustainable replacement. Say that.

Because proteins are essential to the structure of many tissues, including muscles, skin, and tendons.

But it is possible. James shared five easy ways to reduce meat intake while eating healthy levels of protein as part of your diet.

Look for protein-rich grains

“Many people overlook carbohydrate-rich foods as a route to increase protein intake, but simple alternatives like brown rice can make a big difference instead of white rice,” James said. Says.

“If you’re looking for a swap with a punch packed with even better protein, things like quinoa and porridge oats are great options, the latter providing over 15g of protein per serving. “

So it’s at least a sorted breakfast.

Snack away

“Snack often gets a bad reputation, but they can be a great opportunity to increase your protein intake,” says James.

He adds that it may also be a habit of most and often success for those striving to achieve a balanced diet.

‘Nuts contain 20g of protein per 100g of mixed nuts, so it’s perfect for consideration. But diversity is important, and complex nutritional profiles will benefit you in the long run.



Vegetarian food rich in protein Tofu: 43.5g protein per cup of hard tofu lentil: 17.9g per cup cottage cheese: 11.8g per 1/2 cup Greenpeace: 8.6g per cup Quinoa: 8.1g per cup egg: 6.3g per large egg broccoli: 1 cup 2.6g

Eat mainly vegetables

This requires a slight change in thinking.

“For many meat eaters, it’s the first ingredient that comes to mind when deciding what to eat for a supper, and it’s based on your accompaniment around it,” says James. “Shake the process and eat mainly vegetables.

“By doing this, we may already be able to get enough protein into the plate before we think about the possibilities of meat or meat substitutes.”

Vegetables such as red beans, lentils, and chickpeas are great for supplementing your plate with protein, he says.

Examine plant-based complete proteins

“Amino acids are the basic building blocks of proteins, and there are 20 that are used in protein synthesis,” explains James.

“Nine of these are essential amino acids due to the fact that our body cannot produce them naturally, so they need to be sourced from our diet.

‘In order for a food source to be classified as a “complete protein”, it must contain all nine essential amino acids in reasonable amounts.

“The great thing about vegetable protein is that it’s often a complete source of protein, such as chia seeds, soybeans, and quinoa, especially if you eat these foods in the same diet. Faba, hemp, and pea. All protein sources such as are also great.

Don’t think too much

“For many, the idea of ​​switching to a plant-based diet feels like a real step towards the unknown, where you need to start eating all sorts of weird and wacky foods,” says James.

“It’s not really the case. Many staple foods are naturally high in protein, so the conversion can be a smooth and hassle-free transition.

“If you’re still not getting enough protein, a protein-rich drink is a convenient way to raise your ante.”

