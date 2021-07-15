The praise at Wimbledon for making the Oxford vaccine is a sign that we are now more important to science.

Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green have never been in the limelight.As two of the leading scientists behind the development of Oxford vaccineLong before mass production began by AstraZeneca, they were accustomed to working behind the scenes rather than the full glare of the world’s media.

But since last year when research on their drugs became widely known, Dame Sarah led the first development team, allowing Dr Green to create the first batch of vaccines for testing in clinical trials. did. The pair had to be adjusted. To be the loved one of the media.

Dame Sarah is here trend And Harper’s Bazaar Dr. Green is described in a newspaper as having “a sense of humor and a rustic Kent accent,” as his mother is pleased. They are also a scientific role model.

They are writing a book called VaxxersOriginally designed to combat skepticism about jabs. “This idea came up last summer when some people actually expressed their hesitation in the vaccine and misunderstood the source of the vaccine and the people behind it,” explains Dr. Green.

According to Dame Sarah, the book has become an “adventure story.” Two women worked together on today’s 500 million life-saving drugs while addressing everyday household problems such as blockade stress and epidemics. Of a bee.

In the book, Dame Sarah, a professor of vaccination at Oxford University, wrote in the book that she was well prepared for the stress of vaccination as a triplet mother.

I don’t think the rising applause was just for me. I am grateful to the vaccines and other vaccines, and the team that tested them, made them, and delivered them to people.

“Being a triplet mother doing a full-time job probably made me stand out for the challenges of 2020. Suddenly, I became the main earner of a family of five, hours at night. It was pressure in my sleep. “

When her current adult children were toddlers, she was under so much pressure that one morning she forgot her identity while driving and suffered a bout of temporary memory loss. There was something.

“I didn’t know where to go, so I realized I didn’t know which lane I wanted to go to,” she wrote. “I didn’t know where I was, why I was in the car, or who I was.”

All three triplets enrolled in a mother-made vaccine test last year.

To Vaxxers, Dame Sarah remembers a rare emotional moment at work. “In one interview, I was sent a list of 16 questions to prepare. The last was,” What are you looking forward to doing when this is over in 2020? ”

“Even with that in mind, when I was reading the email, my eyes were full of tears. I told them I would cry when they asked me that question. With my professional self The wall between my private self was breaking down, so I prepared an answer that I could give without feeling emotional: “I want to take my family to a great holiday “.

Dame Sarah’s efforts since the beginning of the pandemic have not been overlooked. When she attended Wimbledon on the first day of this year’s tournament, she received a standing ovation from the crowd-the moment she described it as “absolutely extraordinary.”

She adds: “I don’t get that lasting applause just for me. I thank the vaccines and other vaccines, and the team that tested and made them and delivered them to the people.”

Dame Sarah: Don’t vaccinate UK children yet Dame Sarah Gilbert believes that vaccination of children against Covid-19 should not be a priority while pandemics are still uncontrolled in poor countries. UK regulators will report on whether under the age of 18 will need to get a jab within the next few months. Children rarely get serious illnesses with the coronavirus, but they can catch the coronavirus and spread it to more vulnerable people. Asked whether to support mass vaccination of children in the UK, Dame Sarah said: “Because the virus spreads unsuppressed in these countries, the risk of new variants is very high, and those variants travel around the world.” Mutants mutated to become more contagious or to evade existing vaccines can occur in populations where the virus is widely distributed, as previously occurred in the United Kingdom, India, Brazil and South Africa. The sex will be higher.

This wasn’t the first time the team behind the jab had seen a strong reaction from the general public. “At the vaccination clinic, people really became very emotional,” says Dame Sarah. “There were a lot of happy tears, and I think it’s what people cling to.”

The pair went to a higher state by paying attention to them and others in the science sector, from Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, to Kate Bingham, who headed the UK Vaccine Task Force. I hope it helps to emphasize the value. A level of research that will lead to extraordinary inventions years or decades later, not only in engineering and technology, but also in more theoretical aspects.

“By being on the top page, people can be aware of the science that underpins all of this,” says Dr. Green.

“We need to continue lobbying and promote continued funding for academic, creative, and blue skies that are clearly untranslatable. [research] Because we need a sea of ​​ideas where things come to light. “

In this book, she writes about the scrutiny she and Dame Gilbert have undergone, but how important is their visibility?

“We sometimes felt that the media was so much attention that it would give something just to return to a previously unobserved life.”

“But if there’s another person who can spot the conspiracy theory and is confident in convincing the frail elderly that it’s okay for the vaccination date to come, that’s all the hassle, invasion, and morning loss. Worth it.; One child is encouraged to do a triple science GCSE, which means another potential future scientist. One girl hands into class to ask questions. Brave enough to raise. Another volunteer for the trial. Another donor to the cause. “

They are returning to work beyond Covid-19, developing vaccines for various diseases and enrolling them in clinical trials. However, they are also constantly working to improve the outcome of the coronavirus. This includes investigating whether fine-tuned jabs for specific new variants will be needed in the UK or elsewhere.

The technology used for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses another virus with the Covid-19 gene inserted, can be easily adapted from initial development to mass production of the finished vaccine in about 6 months.

Dame Sarah said: “We have worked with AstraZeneca on setting up the pipeline, so when a new variant emerges, there is a system that says,” This is how vaccines are made for that particular variant. “

“They may decide to start with some new variants before deciding that they don’t really need them. Where to make them.”

When a new version hits the market, it will be used to give a third dose to people in countries such as the United Kingdom, which are mostly already vaccinated, and existing vaccines in poorly developed poor countries. Can be replaced.

One point that the two pioneers want to emphasize is that they did not compromise on safety standards for getting the vaccine into people’s arms at extraordinary speeds.

Part of the purpose of this book is “to reassure people that we didn’t cut corners and didn’t miss things,” says Dame Sarah. The pace of development takes advantage of additional resources and all the flexibility they can gather, both for AstraZeneca and the UK regulators.

The bad news in the future is that these resources are not available for all illnesses. Fortunately, Covid-19’s experience shows how science can get results efficiently when money isn’t an issue. We also provided vaccine developers with a new array of weapons that they could deploy next time. next time. Dr. Green concludes: “The more you do, the easier it will be.”

Vaxxers: The story behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and the fight against the virus Professor Sarah Gilbert and Dr. Catherine Green have been published by Hodder & Storton.