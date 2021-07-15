Today’s Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 742 cases, killing up to 7 people in more than 6 weeks





Chicago (WLS)-Illinois public health officials reported 742 new confirmed possible cases of COVID-19 and 7 associated deaths on Wednesday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1,398,409 COVID cases have occurred, including 23,343 deaths in the state. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the 7 days from July 7th to 14th is 2.2%. Chicago’s COVID Vaccine Map shows the number of residents vaccinated by zip code The COVID vaccine has been widely used throughout the state for several months, but state health officials have doubled the case rate within two weeks, primarily due to the highly contagious delta mutation. “The truth is that it’s in people who are rarely vaccinated, so we really need to convey the message that vaccination is the way forward,” said IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. I did. According to Ejike, vaccination rates remain the lowest in southern states. According to the latest COVID region code released on July 11, the positive rate for Region 4 on the Missouri border is 7.8%, compared to 1.1% in Chicago and 1.2% in Cook County. It’s getting higher. became. The state average is 2.2%. The Illinois COVID Vaccine Map shows the number of inhabitants vaccinated by the county Dr. Ejike said he was very concerned about the increase in cases in southern Illinois. She said IDPH plans to meet with the local health department this week to make plans. The northern region has increased protection due to its high immunization rate, but Ejike warned the inhabitants that no one was outside the forest. “We saw an increase in all cases. All hospitalizations increased across the state,” she said. Cook County Commission President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Health Department CEO, Israel Rocha and others provide updates on the county’s vaccine distribution strategy, discuss delta variants, and raise concerns about Cook County on Thursday morning. Correspond. Talk about vaccine myths at Provident Hospital in Tokyo. This increase occurs when students return to school in a few weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines that allow fully vaccinated students to go without a mask. This was adopted by Guidance IDPH. However, the state will release more detailed guidance this week for school districts throughout Illinois. “There is no doubt that it will vary from school district to school district, depending on where you live,” says Ezike. “In some places, masking may be the best option.” Whether it’s a protocol for schools or a protocol for different regions, Ezike said the state will remain flexible and adjust its guidance according to indicators. Arkansas, Missouri has been added to Chicago’s Travel Recommendations as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases. Within the last 24 hours, the institute reported testing 34,313 specimens totaling 26,183,998 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday night, 480 patients in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 88 patients were in the ICU and 34 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. IDPH data show the highest spikes in the southwestern part of the state. In 30 days, Region 3 rose from 1% to 5%. Almost 8% from Region 4. In Region 5, the positive rate increased by 4 percentage points. As of Tuesday, a total of 12,873,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 22,198. 22,962 vaccines were given in Illinois on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. all rights reserved.

Today’s Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 742 cases, killing up to 7 people in more than 6 weeks

Source link Today’s Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 742 cases, killing up to 7 people in more than 6 weeks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/todays-illinois-covid-update-il-reports-742-cases-up-to-7-deaths-in-more-than-6-weeks/300441/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos