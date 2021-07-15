Health
Alabama remains last for COVID vaccination. Fares by county are as follows:
rear Behind Mississippi with COVID vaccination last week, Alabama remains the last in the country.
The state has passed an important milestone this week as more than 33.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
However, vaccinations in Alabama have fallen below 5,000 per day for nine consecutive days as of Tuesday, and are almost out of service.
[Can’t see the chart? Click here.]
At the current pace, Alabama will not be able to meet President Biden’s summer goal of having at least one shot for 70% of adults until next year.
The gap between the rest of the country and Alabama is widening. According to the CDC, more than 48% of the population is now fully vaccinated. And cases of coronavirus are increasing in Alabama following the July 4th holiday. The more contagious Delta strains are here, Over 70% of recent samples from Alabama Sequence Lab..
[Can’t see the map? Click here.]
Alabama still outperforms four states in terms of the proportion of the population who received at least one vaccine series. Alabama is 40.8%, overtaking Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, and Wyoming, with slightly better statistics.
using Latest Population Estimates by US Census Bureau, No county in the state has fully vaccinated more than 37% of the population. Lowndes County, in the state’s Black Belt region, is the closest, at 36.9%.
The two most populous counties in Alabama are just behind. Madison County, home of Huntsville, is the second state in which 36.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham and the most populous county in Alabama, is third with 36.2%.
[Can’t see the map? Click here.]
Only 22 of the 67 counties in Alabama have reached the 30% immunization threshold. Alabama Public Health Service And US Census Bureau..
Meanwhile, cases have increased over the past month and a half in almost every county in Alabama. The table below shows how each county conducts cases and vaccinations.
[Can’t see the table? Click here.]
Any ideas for a data story about Alabama? Send an email to Ramsey Archibald [email protected]Follow him on Twitter @RamseyArchibald..Read more Alabama data stories Here..
