A recent study of promising new genetic tests for glaucoma, the leading cause of global blindness, found that it could identify 15 times more people at risk for glaucoma than existing genetic tests. Research just published in JAMA Ophthalmology, Long-term construction International cooperation Between Flinders University and the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and other research partners around the world Glaucoma.. “Early diagnosis of glaucoma can lead to vision protection treatment, Genetic information Associate Professor Owen Siggs, a senior researcher at Flinders University in South Australia and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney, New South Wales, said: A senior author at Flinders University, Professor Jamie Craig, states that the latest research highlights the potential of testing in glaucoma screening and management. “Genetic testing is not currently a routine part of glaucoma diagnosis and care, but it could change that. We are now in a strong position to start testing it in clinical trials.” Says Professor Craig, a consulting ophthalmologist. It also runs a world-leading glaucoma research program at Flinders University, funded by NHMRC in Australia. The latest results are Genetic testing In the United Kingdom, there are 2,507 glaucoma patients in Australia and 411,337 with or without glaucoma. One in thirty Australians eventually develops glaucoma, many of whom are diagnosed late due to asymptomatology. Once diagnosed, several treatment options can slow or stop the progression of glaucoma vision loss. New tests performed on blood or saliva samples may identify individuals at high risk before irreversible vision loss occurs. Research team members have also set up a spin-out company to develop certification exams for use in Clinical trial, It is scheduled to be adopted in 2022. Scientists develop tests to help prevent glaucoma-related blindness For more information:

Association between monogenic and multigene risk and prevalence of open-angle glaucoma, JAMA Ophthalmology (2021). Association between monogenic and multigene risk and prevalence of open-angle glaucoma,(2021). Provided by

