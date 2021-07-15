Antibiotics in early childhood can affect brain development-ScienceDaily





Exposure to antibiotics early in life can alter the development of the human brain in areas involved in cognitive and emotional function, according to Rutgers researchers.

Laboratory research published in the journal iSciencePenicillin alters microbiomes, trillions of beneficial microorganisms that live inside and outside our body, and gene expression that allows cells to respond to their changing environment in key areas of the developing brain. It suggests that. Research results suggest reducing widespread use of antibiotics or using alternatives when possible to prevent neurodevelopmental problems. Penicillin and related drugs (such as ampicillin and amoxicillin) are the most widely used antibiotics in children around the world. In the United States, the average child is given almost three courses of antibiotics before the age of two. Similar or higher exposure rates are occurring in many other countries. “Our previous studies have shown that exposure of young animals to antibiotics alters metabolism and immunity. The third important development in early childhood involves the brain. This study As a preliminary, it shows the correlation between changes in the microbiota and changes in the brain. We explored it. ” Martin Brother, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology Medicine at Rutgers University, said. This study compared mice exposed to low doses of penicillin in utero or shortly after birth to mice that were not exposed. They experienced substantial changes in the gut microbiota in penicillin-fed mice and expressed genes in two important areas of the brain: the frontal cortex and amygdala, and the brain involved in memory development and fear and stress responses. I found that I changed it. Increasing evidence links intestinal phenomena to signal transduction to the brain. This is a field of study known as the “cerebral intestinal axis”. Disruption of this pathway can permanently alter the structure and function of the brain, causing neuropsychiatric or neurodegenerative disorders in late childhood or adulthood. “Early life is an important period for neurodevelopment,” said Blaser. “In recent decades, the incidence of pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder, and learning disabilities has increased. Increased awareness and diagnosis may be a factor. Yes, but disruption of early developmental brain gene expression may also be responsible. “ Future research is needed to determine whether antibiotics have a direct impact on brain development, or whether molecules from the microbiome that migrate to the brain interfere with genetic activity and cause cognitive impairment. The study was conducted with Zhan Gao of Rutgers University and former graduate student Angelique Schulfer of Blaser, Angelina Volkova of New York University, Kelly Ruggles, and Stephen Ginsberg, all of which played an important role in this joint project between Rutgers University and New York University. I did.

Story source: material Provided by Rutgers University.. Original written by Patti Verbanas. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

