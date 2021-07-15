Surfactant-like activity human apolipoprotein L kills intracellular pathogens





Cytosol cleansing Most human cells, not just those that belong to the immune system, begin a protective response against infection when activated by the immune cytokine interferon gamma (IFN-γ). It is not well understood how IFN-γ imparts this function to non-immune cells and tissues.Gode et al. Genome-scale CRISPR / Cas9 gene editing was used to identify the apolipoprotein L-3 (APOL3) as an IFN-γ-induced bactericidal protein that protects human epithelium, endothelium, and fibroblasts from infection (Nathan). See the outlook article by). APOL3 directly targets the bacteria in the cytosol of the host cell and kills them by lysing their anionic membranes into the lipoprotein complex. This work reveals a surfactant-like mechanism that participated during human cell autonomic immunity to combat intracellular pathogens. Science, Abf8113, this issue p. eabf8113See also abj5637, p. 276 Structured summary Preamble In an arms race between pathogens and hosts, infected microorganisms often escape extracellular defense mechanisms and utilize the nutrient-rich intracellular environment as a replication niche. In humans, this is countered by an interferon-γ (IFN-γ) response. It confer broad pathogen resistance to most nucleated cells through transcriptional induction of hundreds of interferon-stimulating genes (ISGs) encoding putative antibacterial limiting factors. Notably, despite the importance of IFN-γ to all taxonomic classes of intracellular pathogens, many limiting factors induced by this cytokine, as well as their molecular activity, are characterized. It remains untouched. Rationale Identified as the major human macrophage-activating cytokine in 1983, IFN-γ actually reprograms a large number of host cell types transcriptionally to eliminate infection. This includes non-immune epithelial cell populations that lack many traditional phagocytic defenses due to IFN-γ stimulation, but can still initiate a protective cell autonomous immune response. Genome-wide CRISPR-Cas9 screening for the ability of IFN-γ-activated human epithelial cells to limit toxic intracellular pathogens to find ISG effectors involved in the protection of mucosal and barrier tissue types It was conducted. Salmonella Serotype Salmonella Typhim. result The ISG apolipoprotein L3 (APOL3) is identified as a potent effector protein capable of killing cytosolic invading bacteria.Human APOL The family is a cluster of six genes that have evolved rapidly under a positive selection of monkey primates. However, the function of intracellular APOL family members is unknown, except for the founding member APOL1 and the secretory extracellular protein that forms the tripanolytic factor of human serum.Human cells genetically engineered to be deficient APOL3 After IFN-γ activation, replication of multiple cytosol-infiltrating Gram-negative bacteria could not be controlled. Such findings were validated in primary human intestinal epithelial cells, intestinal myofibroblasts, and venule endothelial cells. All of these are cellular targets that are not normally considered part of the immune system. Tracking APOL3 under a live microscope showed rapid migration to bacteria exposed to the cytosol, but no other members of the APOL family. The combination of ultra-resolution imaging, bioengineering reporters, and cell-free reconstruction can cause fatal damage to the bacterial intima (IM) when APOL3 targets pathogens in IFN-γ activated cells. It became clear. Here, APOL3 synergizes with other ISG-encoded proteins, including guanylic acid-binding protein 1 (GBP1), disrupting the bacterial O-antigen outer membrane (OM) permeability barrier, allowing APOL3 to access the IM below. will do so. Using a panel of compositionally different liposome targets, we found that the APOL3 membrane lytic activity against microorganisms rather than the host cell inner membrane is the ability to lyse cholesterol-deficient bacterial polyanionic lipid substrates into a discoid lipoprotein complex. It was discovered that it was derived from. Single-particle cryo-electron microscopy revealed that these complexes resembled “nanodiscs” of apolipoprotein scaffolds. Supporting these findings of viable cells by native mass spectrometry, extraction of lipids from IM showed that APOL3 transitioned from a partially disordered lipid-free state to tightly folded lipoprotein nanodiscs. It was. Conclusion Detergents are highly effective antibacterial agents used to decontaminate surfaces infected with deadly pathogens. Our results show that APOL3 is an IFN-γ-stimulated host defense protein that evolves potent detergent-like activity to provide bactericidal protection to human cell cytosols. .. APOL3 It exerts a synergistic effect with other host ISGs in a multifaceted attack on the double membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. This is a formidable barrier that makes resistance to many classes of antibiotics. This study reveals that antibacterial agents that break this barrier during infection are naturally present in human cells. The encoding of these agents within the IFN-γ-induced defense program underscores the importance of this strong antibacterial network for human cell autonomic immunity. APOL3 kills intracellular bacteria. (((A) Negative staining electron microscope of recombinant APOL3 (beads) Salmonella Salmonella (periplasmic false yellow). Bacterial membrane disruption (blue border inset) is caused by APOL3 extracting lipids to form lipoproteins (Burgundy border inset). (((B) Bacterial mutant (ΔWhirlExpression of the shortened O antigen allows APOL3 to pass from the outer membrane (OM) to the inner membrane (IM). This intracellular passage is facilitated by the synergistic action of ISG-encoding proteins such as GBP1, which co-targets bacteria exposed to the cytosol. Overview Activation of cell-autonomous defenses by the immune cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) is important in controlling human life-threatening infectious diseases. IFN-γ induces the expression of hundreds of host proteins in all nucleated cells and tissues, many of which have not been characterized. We screened 19,050 human genes by CRISPR-Cas9 mutagenesis and identified the IFN-γ-induced apolipoprotein L3 (APOL3) as a potent bactericidal agent that protects multiple non-immune barrier cell types from infection. Standard apolipoproteins usually solubilize mammalian lipids for extracellular transport. Instead, APOL3 targets bacteria that invade the cytosol and dissolves their anion membranes in human bacterial lipoprotein nanodiscs detected by native mass spectrometry and visualized by single-particle cryo-electron microscopy. did. Thus, humans utilize the surfactant-like properties of extracellular apolipoproteins to form intracellular lysins, thereby providing resident non-immune cells with a mechanism to achieve sterile immunity.

