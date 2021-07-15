Nine people vaccinated with COVID-19 in Arizona reported rare neuropathy | AZ Vaccine Headquarters





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5) – Nine people who reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona experienced a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacked nerves. It is called Guillain-Barré syndrome, and the first symptoms are usually weakness and tingling in the feet and hands. MayoClinic.org.. “These sensations can spread quickly and eventually paralyze the whole body,” the site explains. “The most serious form of Guillain-Barré syndrome is emergency care. Most people in this condition must be hospitalized for treatment.” 9 reports CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System I came in from January. The severity of the patient’s condition was not immediately known. According to ADHS, cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are not limited to those who have received a particular vaccine. Pfizer: 4

Modern: 4

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson): 1 Earlier this week, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating the possibility that the J & J vaccine could slightly increase the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome. The CDC told CNN that about 100 out of about 12.8 million vaccinations were given. The· ADHSCOVID-19 DashboardIs updated daily and states that as of Thursday, July 15, approximately 3.3 million people in Arizona have been fully vaccinated and approximately 3.7 million have been vaccinated at least once. Percentage of fully vaccinated people. Vaccine or virus? ADHS said nine cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome after vaccination have been reported since January, early in the availability of the vaccine. However, the Arizona family spoke with a Glendale nurse who suffered from an autoimmune disease in November before the vaccine was approved and deployed. Shannon Smith, 45, was caring for a COVID-19 patient before he became ill. She tested positive for coronavirus antibodies at the time, and doctors said she believed the virus caused Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Causes of Guillain-Barré Syndrome The cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is not clear, MayoClinic.org It can develop within days or weeks of infection of the lungs and digestive tract, he said. Several cases have been reported in people infected with the Zika virus, a contagious mosquito-borne disease that occurred in 2016. “Guillain-Barré syndrome can also occur after COVID-19 infection,” the site explains. Another possible trigger is recent surgery or vaccination. Symptomatology of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, According to Mayo Clinic Tingling sensations on fingers, toes, ankles and wrists, sensations of pins and needles

A feeling of weakness in the legs that spreads over the upper body

Unsteady gait or unable to walk or climb stairs

Difficulty in facial movements such as speaking, chewing and swallowing

Diplopia or inability to move eyes

Severe pain that feels like pain, shooting, or cramps and can worsen at night

Difficulty in bladder control or defecation function

Rapid heart rate

Low blood pressure or high blood pressure

Dyspnea According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré syndrome is more common in men than women and can affect people of all ages, but the risk increases with age. People over the age of 50 are at greatest risk and recovery can be time consuming and difficult. “60-80% of people can walk in 6 months,” says the site. “Patients may experience protracted effects such as weakness, numbness, and malaise.” There is no cure for this condition, but the Mayo Clinic states that the treatment relieves symptoms and shortens the duration of the illness. Most people recover, but Guillain-Barré syndrome mortality is up to 7%. Suspicious links between GBS, vaccinations are not new by CDC, Theory of Potential Links Developed in 1976 between Guillain-Barré syndrome and vaccination “during a national campaign to vaccinate swine flu virus”. Authorities say there are about 1-2 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome per 100,000 people. I was vaccinated. The increased risk noted in 1976 was “about 1 additional case per 100,000 people vaccinated with swine flu vaccine.” The CDC said in December 2009 that “a number of studies” were conducted to determine if other influenza vaccines were associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome. “Most studies found no association, but two studies suggest that about one in one million vaccinated people may be at risk for GBS associated with the seasonal flu vaccine. It was suggested that there was. “

