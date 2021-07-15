Last year, Ohio saw a surge in drug overdose deaths, which was largely overturned by Kaiyahoga and Summit counties.





Cleveland, Ohio – Last year, there was a surge in drug overdose deaths in Ohio. This reflects the trends seen throughout the United States in the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two largest counties in northeastern Ohio have largely overturned this trend. Preliminary statistics from the coroner’s office show that Cuyahoga County saw fewer deaths from drug overdose last year. 2021 spikes so far.. Last year, an estimated 5,215 people died from drug overdose in Ohio. According to preliminary data Released Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is 21.9% higher than the estimated 4,279 deaths in 2019. The data reveal that the pandemic has exacerbated the opioid crisis that has devastated Ohio for more than a decade, said CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Commission in Kaiyahoga County. Scott S. “The opioid epidemic has been exacerbated by the pandemic, as evidenced by the dramatic increase in deaths from overdose locally and nationwide,” Osietsuki said in a statement. “We saw this increase in 2020, and we are still seeing it in 2021. These deaths are not statistics, they are members of our family and community.” The increase in Ohio is significant for the state, which has long been the epicenter of opioid epidemics in the United States, but the nationwide increase in drug overdose deaths is less than 29%. According to CDC data, an estimated 93,000 people died from drug overdose last year, well above the estimated 72,000 in 2019. In addition, according to CDC data, there were 33 states where mortality increased at a higher rate than the 21.9% increase seen in Ohio. Reserve in Kaiyahoga County Data from the coroner’s office Last year, an estimated 553 people died from drug overdose. This is a decrease from 582 reported in 2019, well below the record 727 drug overdose deaths reported in 2017. Meanwhile, in Summit County, drug overdose deaths increased from 201 in 2019 to 216 in 2020. The 7% increase is significantly smaller than the increase seen across the state. The Ohio Department of Health has not yet released final statistics on deaths from drug overdose in 2020. This may differ slightly from the preliminary estimates provided by the CDC. Experts attribute the increase in deaths from overdose to a fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has overturned almost every aspect of life since arriving in the United States.Expert said earlier cleveland.com.. Death from opioid overdose Soar to record level It occurred in Ohio in the second quarter of 2020. This was consistent with the early months of the pandemic. The surge was particularly troublesome, as data released by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office showed that opioid overdose mortality had declined during the 24 months prior to the pandemic. Sober living facilities and nonprofits that have been at the forefront of the fight against the opioid crisis, they are on cleveland.com Left scrambling to adapt to the crisis, Coronavirus restrictions make it more difficult to provide services.People who are recovering I had a hard time adapting to virtual meetings, Lacked the sense of the community to meet in person. In a statement, Osiecki said the ADAMHS Board is addressing a fallout from a pandemic by working to increase access to detox services, home care, and medication-assisted treatments.Local efforts are also focused on increasing access to Fentanyl test strip And that Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone..

