Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: 7 new cases, states reach 80% initial dose milestone
Public health reported seven new cases on Thursday after there were no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for nine consecutive days. They were all travel related.
Six are in Zone 1 of the Moncton region and the other is in Zone 3 of the Fredericton region.
No information has been released about their vaccination status, where they came from, or whether they were quarantined when they were tested positive.
It is also not disclosed which strain of virus they are infected with and whether any case is associated.
Health ministry officials were not immediately asked for comment.
“This sudden increase in the number of cases indicates that we are not yet infected with COVID-19,” said medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell in a statement.
“That’s why it’s so important for Newbrands Wicker to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible to protect himself and everyone around him from serious illness.”
The current yellow COVID alert level rules do not require the isolation of travelers from within the Atlantic region such as PEI, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Labrador, Avignon, Temiscouata, Ke.
A single dose of vaccine from outside the vast Atlantic region does not require isolation when entering New Brunswick.
Canadians who are not vaccinated should be quarantined, but a negative test between 5 and 7 days will release them from quarantine.
International travelers who are not vaccinated or who receive only one vaccination should be quarantined for up to 14 days, but may be released with a negative test result on day 10.
Currently, more than 80% of eligible New Brunswickers receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 55% are fully vaccinated.
Approximately 1,300 people received their first shots on Wednesday, bringing the total number of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 who received a single dose to 555,108. COVID-19 dashboard show.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, more than 10,000 people rolled up their sleeves for the second dose, increasing the total number of New Brunswickers who took the second dose to 381,703.
Lower State Goals Road to green By August 2nd of New Brunswick Day, 75% of the target population will be given twice.
When the threshold is reached, if COVID hospitalization is low and all healthy areas remain at the yellow COVID alert level, the state will terminate the state of emergency and lift all public health restrictions.
The state is hosting more mobile walk-in chromana clinics this week to make the first and second doses more convenient.
Two clinics are underway on Thursday. They include:
- Perth and Tober — River Valley Civic Center, 11 School Street, noon to 6 pm
- Dorchester — Dochester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main Street, 10 am-4pm
The following clinics will be held on Friday.
- Plaster lock — Tobic Lions Community Center, 61 Everett Lane, 10:30 am-4pm
- Salisbury — Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., 10 am-4pm
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone who receives the first dose can receive a second dose after 28 days. Russell emphasized that they do not have to wait 28 days to schedule their appointment.
People can Book online Through Horizon or Vitalité Health Network Clinic, or Participating pharmacies..
You will be asked to bring a Medicare card. Signed consent form Also, if you received a second dose, a copy of the immunization record you received after the first dose.
Those who have booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated elsewhere earlier will be asked to cancel the appointment when they are no longer needed.
8 active cases
New Brunswick has eight active cases of COVID-19, public health reported Thursday.
The seven new cases are categorized as follows:
Moncton Region, Zone 1, 6 Cases:
- Those under 19 years old
- 20-29 people
- 30-39 people 4 people
Fredericton Region, Zone 3, 1 Case:
No one is hospitalized in the state for respiratory illness.
A total of 371,493 COVID-19 tests have been performed so far, including 758 on Wednesday.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 2,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 2,288 recovery and 46 COVID-related deaths so far.
AstraZeneca Clinic
Public Health will hold a clinic on Thursday for the Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as the first dose and the AstraZeneca as the second dose. It’s a schedule.
Clinics come as the state roughly has 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca will expire At the end of August, about 200 more will expire at the end of October.
Earlier this month Had to destroy almost 1,000 doses Because it was expired.
Clinics will be held state-wide over the next two weeks, including:
- July 16-Busterst
- July 20 — Miramichi and Campbellton
- July 22 — Fredericton
- July 23 — Moncton and Bassert
- July 26-Edmundston, Grand Falls, San Quentin
- July 28 — St. John
People over 55 can Book online.. If you are under 55 years old, please call 1-833-437-1424 to register.
In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said that mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were “recommended” as the second inoculation of AstraZeneca’s recipients for vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia. He said it would reduce rare risks. (VITT) —NACI said it is a rare condition that causes blood clots in combination with thrombocytopenia.
Two new Brunswickers have died From VITT after vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine. The other two also suffered from blood clots after vaccination, but recovered.
Horizon is seeking help from the clinic
The Home Health Network calls on staff, nursing students, medical students, and retirees for clinical and non-clinical support for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic as the state’s green phase of recovery continues. “Call” was issued.
“Our clinic is growing in size and we cannot go through this next stage without your continued support to continue this throughout the summer,” CBC News said. A June 30th note to all staff and doctors obtained says.
Seeking clinical assistance at clinics in the Fredericton, St. John, and Charlotte County areas.
For non-clinical support, you need to book a St. John’s onsite scheduler and a “screener” in the Charlotte County area.
Current employees who are willing to accept additional shifts are encouraged to talk to their managers and can be added to the “relocation tracker”, notes said. “Shift offers are initially filled with casual part-time staff and then with full-time staff as needed.”
External candidates should contact the Horizon Relocation Center.
Some international students need to be self-quarantined
Plans are already underway to support international students returning to the University of New Brunswick in the fall, and they may be required to self-quarantine.
Only those who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are exempt from quarantine.
This can affect students returning from China or India in particular.
St. Thomas University will help students to be isolated for free, said Ryan Sullivan, Registered Vice President.
He told the CBC that the university is watching carefully how many students will be affected. shift..
“Many people come from South America, Central America and the Caribbean, some have access to the vaccine, others are waiting to access the vaccine when they arrive in Canada. Perhaps they are. It will be the first opportunity to access. So we are working on those numbers now. “
Mount Allison University and the University of New Brunswick are also working on plans for international students who may need to be quarantined.
According to authorities, students living on both campuses are allowed to be quarantined as needed. Both universities support students who need help in developing a quarantine plan.
According to Sullivan, the Department of Public Health and Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labor meets weekly with universities and colleges in New Brunswick.
“By that meeting, we … share what we’re hearing and seeing, and wherever possible, we’re all on the same page about what we all do and need to see. You can see that we have a state-wide coordinated approach. “
Atlantic COVID Summary
Newfoundland and LabradorGovernment site confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a total of 46 active cases.
Nova Scotia There were no new cases, and the number of active cases in the state was reduced to 22.
Prince Edward Island There are no active cases.
What to do if you have symptoms
People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..
According to Public Health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new fatigue, and dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should be at home and call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.
