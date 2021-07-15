How do people feel about the COVID-19 vaccine after 6 months?

Important point A new poll shows that most people who were enthusiastic about vaccination in January or wanted to “wait and see” are now vaccinated.

About 70% of respondents who hesitated or resisted the vaccine in January were unvaccinated. Most of them say they are worried about side effects and poor testing.

Many who chose the shot reported positive feelings about it by persuading their family, friends and doctors.

There have been many changes in the last six months in what people think of the COVID-19 vaccine. A recent poll found that 21% of adults who hesitated or opposed vaccination in January are currently vaccinated.

A poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed more than 1,000 adults nationwide about their attitude to receive the COVID-19 vaccine between January and June. Respondents also explained various reasons for vaccination, including pressure from peers and doctor’s advice.

The majority of respondents who say they plan to get sick as soon as possible are currently receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine. More than half of the people who said “wait and see” in January now have at least one shot.

Nearly 70% of those who reported in January that they absolutely opposed vaccination or would only do so when necessary remain unvaccinated. Only 8% of those who made a firm decision not to get vaccinated changed their minds.

Nationally, 67.9% of adults are vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and 59.2% are fully vaccinated. Public health officials are pushing for higher vaccination rates, trying to understand how people decide whether to get vaccinated and what factors can change their minds.

Peer Pressure Works

The survey states that many of the respondents who initially hesitated or denied COVID-19 vaccination played an important role in persuading family, friends and doctors.

Two-thirds of vaccinated adults say they tried to persuade friends and family to get vaccinated.

“My husband bothered me to get it, and I gave up,” said a 42-year-old woman who said in January she “never get vaccinated.” I did.

A 65-year-old man in Ohio said he chose to be vaccinated “to silence his wife.”

There are also reports of change of mind when seeing other people in the family and community being vaccinated without serious side effects. One cited the president’s well-being as an encouraging factor.

“I feel safe for me because the president has been vaccinated and everything is going well,” said a 75-year-old woman from Virginia.

For others, discussions with doctors and other trusted medical professionals helped convince them about the safety of the vaccine. From time to time, people reported that they needed a vaccine because of their medical condition. For example, women had to be vaccinated to be treated for lymphoma.

Many respondents said that protecting friends and family was also a major reason for immunization. Some say that being able to travel and get together with loved ones motivated them to take shots.

“Five generations of our family will meet in the next week,” said a 68-year-old man in California.

What this means to you If you need more information about COVID-19 vaccination or would like to sign up for an appointment, please visit: Vaccine.gov..

Vaccines provide a sense of security

About one-third of those who were enthusiastic about vaccines in January said they wanted to protect themselves from illness. Most of these people reported positive feelings, but 10% said they didn’t feel the difference. The most common feelings people expressed were safety and security.

The vast majority of people who were enthusiastic about taking shots did so more than two months ago. Those who thought “wait and see” were vaccinated within the last two months. Some who were undecided in January said they did so only for practical reasons, such as family protection and work requirements.

“Well !!!” A 69-year-old man from Illinois said when asked how to explain his feelings now that he has been vaccinated.

A 31-year-old woman in Nevada chose to be vaccinated “to stop being afraid to get it, to return to normal and protect others, for fear of huge medical costs.” said.

Concerns about side effects

Concerns about side effects were the most common reason for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My husband got the vaccine and all the side effects. I can’t get sick, I’m a family rock,” said a 42-year-old woman in California.

One in ten people who previously said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, or who said they weren’t determined now, said they wouldn’t get the injection.

“What changed my mind was how much I got sick after getting vaccinated. I lost interest because I didn’t want to get sick with vaccination,” said a 54-year-old Californian. Said the man.

Other reasons included that the vaccine was too new, unknown, or untested. Some respondents thought it was unnecessary. One respondent pointed out that the vaccine is not fully approved and is only allowed for emergency use.

For those who are not currently vaccinated, 4 in 10 will wait at least a year before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3 in 10 will be vaccinated within the next 3 months. It states that there is.

