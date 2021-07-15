Processed foods and risk of inflammatory bowel disease





Share on Pinterest Experts say careful shopping and better preparation of meals can reduce the amount of super-processed foods in your diet.Alex Potemkin / Getty Images Researchers say a regular diet containing super-processed foods increases the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

They say that foods themselves, such as lean meats and salty snacks, do not always increase risk. Rather, it is the way food is processed.

According to experts, you can reduce the amount of super-processed foods in your diet by purchasing low-ingredient products and cooking these foods in a kitchen that uses less additives and preservatives. Eating super-processed foods increases your risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This is a central finding from a prospective urban and rural epidemiology (PURE) study published this week. BMJ .. An international team of researchers used detailed dietary information from 116,087 adults aged 35-70 years living in 21 low-, middle- and high-income countries. The survey was conducted in 2003 and 2016, and self-reported assessments are completed at least every three years. Over an average follow-up period of nearly 10 years, 467 participants developed IBD (377 for ulcerative colitis and 90 for Crohn’s disease). Other important findings: 82% increase in IBD risk for super-processed foods with 5 or more servings per day

67% increased risk of IBD with 1 to 4 servings of super-processed foods per day Results were consistent with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. However, as the researchers pointed out, the results relied on self-reported diagnosis and did not take into account dietary changes over time. Foods related to digestive problems are: Soft drink

Sophisticated sweet food

Salty snack

Processed meat The· Symptomatology The following are related to IBD: Persistent diarrhea

stomach ache

Rectal bleeding or bloody stool

Weight loss

Malaise White and lean meats, dairy products, starches, fruits, vegetables and legumes (peas, beans, lentils, etc.) were not directly associated with an increased risk of IBD. Therefore, researchers said it could be the way food is processed, not the food itself, that increases this risk. Despite the limits of research and the need for further research, nutrition experts say that super-processed and processed foods are not the only ones associated with bowel problems. “I’ve seen similar data show similar results in the last 18 months,” he said. Christine Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, nutritionist, and best-selling author of “Skinny Liver: A Proven Program to Prevent and Reverse New Silent Epidemics — Fatty Liver Disease.” “Super-processed foods are nutrient-free, rich in additives, and affect the brain in ways that individuals who consume them find it difficult to control parts,” Kirkpatrick told Healthline. .. “There’s a reason why you can’t put a bag of potato chips and you can easily stop eating broccoli after a single serving.” Previous research We support that a diet with a high intake of processed foods means consuming more calories on average than a diet with a low intake of processed foods. Diets high in processed foods include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and Early death .. The· Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition Explain that there are different levels of processed foods to watch out for in your diet. It encourages people to select items closer to the minimally processed side of the spectrum more often. Minimal processed foods: These foods are often simply pre-prepared for convenience. Examples include bagging spinach, cutting vegetables, and roasting nuts.

These foods are often simply pre-prepared for convenience. Examples include bagging spinach, cutting vegetables, and roasting nuts. Foods processed during peak hours: They fix nutritional value and freshness. Examples include canned tomatoes, frozen fruits and vegetables, and canned fish.

They fix nutritional value and freshness. Examples include canned tomatoes, frozen fruits and vegetables, and canned fish. Foods with added ingredients: Examples include sweeteners, spices, oils, colors and preservatives (ie bottled pasta sauces, salad dressings, yogurt, cake mixes).

Examples include sweeteners, spices, oils, colors and preservatives (ie bottled pasta sauces, salad dressings, yogurt, cake mixes). Heavy processed foods: These include ready-to-eat foods such as crackers, granola and deli meats.

These include ready-to-eat foods such as crackers, granola and deli meats. Super processed foods: Often, it is a ready-made meal, such as a frozen pizza or a microwave-friendly dinner. If super-processed foods turn out to be a big part of your daily diet, experts say patiently as you turn your default diet into a complete and nutritious option. Here are some tips from Kirkpatrick on how to reduce your intake of processed foods. The less material you have, the less processing you have to do. Choose Whole Foods with the minimum ingredients.

Choose Whole Foods with the minimum ingredients. Reproduce your favorites. Find your favorite super-processed food and recreate it in the kitchen. Avoid containing additives and preservatives.

Find your favorite super-processed food and recreate it in the kitchen. Avoid containing additives and preservatives. Limit Quick Cook Foods: Keep these foods at least one serving per week.

Keep these foods at least one serving per week. Focus more on cooking: Make meals more often than have the company deliver or prepare meals.

