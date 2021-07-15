Suburban Cook County authorities urge residents to be vaccinated in the face of delta variant concerns | Chicago News





As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine declines and concerns about the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants, officials in the suburbs of Cook County urge residents to roll up their sleeves and jab again. I am.

“If you are hesitant to get vaccinated, don’t hesitate anymore. We are very concerned about the spread of this so-called delta variant. A previous variant of COVID-19. It’s much more contagious than, “said Dr. Kiran Joshi, co-leader of the Cook County Public Health Service. “There are ample opportunities in the suburbs of Cook County, throughout the city, and throughout the state. Go outside and vaccinate.”

According to Joshi, only a small percentage of positive COVID-19 tests undergo genomic testing to determine the type of mutation that is circulating, but authorities say the number of cases of delta mutations is 1-2. We expect it to double every week.

“We know it’s here. We believe it will continue to grow,” he said of the Delta variant. “We are very worried about their increase. We believe that unvaccinated civilians should do the same.”

Dr. Claudia Fegan, Chief Medical Officer of Cook County Health, said the vaccine is safe and that unvaccinated people pose a risk not only to themselves but to others.

“This vaccine is safe. It’s effective. It doesn’t change your DNA. It doesn’t change your childbirth. It will change your life,” Fegan said. “All of us are safe until we are all vaccinated …. Unvaccinated people pose a threat to our others.”

More than 1.3 million suburban Cook County residents (about 59%) have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 48.2% of the population is fully vaccinated. Latest CCDPH vaccine data..

“We have a particularly low immunization rate in Southland, which is also of great concern because it is often in the same community affected by COVID-19,” Joshi said. I will.

According to Joshi, there are three clusters of low-vaccination communities in the South, Far South, and West suburbs.

“The evidence for vaccines is very clear and they are defensive against delta mutants. Great if you and your community are vaccinated. Don’t worry. I think, “he said. “If you are not vaccinated or are in an area with low vaccination rates, I would like to encourage you to go out and get vaccinated and do the same for those around you.”

People living in areas with low vaccination rates Centers for Disease Control and Prevention GuidanceAccording to Joshi, it is advisable to wear a mask indoors in a healthcare or school environment.

“Roughly speaking, you need to think about this from a risk perspective. If you’re vaccinated, but you’re in a tight, tightly closed space with poor ventilation and you’re worried about it, you can wear a mask at all. No problem, “he said.

Authorities also announced that the rest of the county’s mass vaccination sites will be closed next week, with Forest Park and Des Plaines locations closed on Tuesday and Mattson’s location closed on Wednesday.

“Our largest mass vaccination site used to receive up to 4,000 doses per day during peak hours, but now there are less than 100-150 people per day,” said Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health. Says. “I believe that most people who wanted to get vaccinated from the beginning are vaccinated.

“The simple part is over. Our focus is now on changing our minds and minds and educating and encouraging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated,” he says. I did. “It is important to focus on those who are not vaccinated, to meet them where they are and to give them the means to make that choice to be vaccinated.”

Authorities focus on bringing vaccines to places where people live and work, such as festivals, community events, large event venues, and schools. Information on vaccination events My Shot Cook County website..

“We know this will be rewarding, but we have the opportunity to vaccinate these communities while discussing the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with trusted messenger partner Partner. We will continue to work on providing the vaccine, which is effective, “said Joshi.

Organizations and community groups interested in hosting a vaccine clinic Send a request online..

According to Rocha, live entertainment will take place on Saturday at the Matteson site on 4676 Promenade Drive, offering free personal protective equipment kits and takeaway meals from local restaurants.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including where to get the shots, please visit: My Shot Cook County website..

