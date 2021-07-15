A US city that proves the replacement of lead water pipes doesn’t have to be dreamy.water

Connect with us

ITests in July 2018 showed that drinking water was being supplied to Yvette Jordan’s home in Newark. New jerseyContained nearly 45 ppb of lead. This is three times the US Environmental Protection Agency’s behavioral level for neurotoxic heavy metals.

It was a similar story for many families in her city.The lead crisis struck Newark, and it was Draw a comparison with polluted water that devastated flint, Michigan, a few years ago.

yet What happened in Newark after that Anyway, in most cases it should serve as a “national model,” said Jordan, a high school history teacher.

Throughout the United States, old lead pipes, 6-10 meters long, still connect people’s homes with local water supplies. As these underground lines age and corrode, more and more people are exposed to lead, including infants who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of metals.

A report Between January 2015 and March 2018, at least 5.5 million Americans were contaminated with lead levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) action level of 15 ppb, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). It is estimated that the water was received. Other studies We found that the low-income and minority communities were disproportionately affected. In addition to lowering its level of behavior and making it more enforceable, public health professionals encourage extensive replacement of all these pipes.

The Biden administration won praise when it announced its goals in March. Replace 100% of major service lines nationwide, And it claims this is still achievable Talks with Republicans continue to legislate infrastructure..

Newark has shown that doing so does not have to be dreamy.

“We knew how to do this for decades, unlike PFAS and other treatments. These polysyllabic chemicalsDaniel Van Abs, a water use expert at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ, said.

“We know what the problem is, we know what the health effects are, we know how to deal with it,” he added. “It really comes down to political will.”

Since early 2019, Newark residents have seen workers dig up and replace thousands of leads that have long connected homes to the city’s water mains. Jordan saw her replace last spring.By this spring, local authorities Removed over 20,000 Lead service line. This is an impressive feat. In particular, recently updated federal regulations have allowed cities to perform the same tasks in 33 years.

“We have shown that it is possible,” said Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark. “And it can be done pretty quickly.”

Joe Biden has announced a goal to eradicate all remaining lead water in the country as part of his administration’s $ 2 billion US employment program.

Expectations for that level of overall investment in water infrastructure have diminished, and the first framework for bipartisan infrastructure trading announced last month $ 55 billion for water infrastructure, Partly from a public-private partnership.

However, as bipartisan talks on infrastructure legislation continue, the Biden administration still claims plans to replace the 100% lead, an area agreed by Democrats and Republicans. ..

There is no safe level

The threat of lead in drinking water in the United States has received widespread attention in the wake of the Flint water crisis. In January of this year, eight former state officials and one currently suspended employee in Michigan have their role in an environmental disaster caused by the city’s water source switch from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Flint River. Was charged with criminal liability. In some cases, lead and other pollutants spilled out of pipes into residents’ drinking water due to local governments that did not take anti-corrosion measures.

Lead pipes are not the only source of lead in drinking water. Heavy metals can seep into water from corroded brass and bronze faucets and fixtures. Joe Cotruvo, an environmental and public health consultant based in Washington, DC and formerly a member of the EPA’s Drinking Department waterNote that even the surface of old galvanized iron pipes can accumulate lead from water.

This is one of the reasons why lead can still raise serious concerns. About 15% of Americans People who rely on private wells for water.

No safe levels of lead have been identified by national or global health organizations.

Exposure to lead can cause heart, kidney, and reproductive problems in adults. However, toddlers face the greatest risk. Low-dose exposure is associated with hyperactivity, slowing growth, and decreased IQ. And, across the population, lead exposure can have a significant impact on special education and medical resources, as well as more necessary investment and economic productivity.

In cities like Flint and Newark, lead exposure “imposes a large tax on resource-poor communities,” said Rachel Dewitt, a medical assistant at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan. It was. In the first place. ” surely, Racial disparity in childhood lead poisoning is serious: 5.6% of black children have blood lead levels in excess of 5 micrograms per liter, which is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) behavioral restriction, compared to 2.4% of white children. I will.

Recognizing many health risks, Congress banned the use of lead water pipes in 1986.

Pull out the lead

Kareem Adime was born and raised in Newark. In 1991, the city hired him to fill the pothole. Over the next few decades, Adeem was promoted to Deputy Director of Newark’s Water and Sewerage Business Unit in 2018, despite not having a college degree. By then, the city’s water problems had come to mind.

In March 2016, nearly half of NewArk’s public schools detected elevated lead levels due to old equipment, faucets, and solder between water pipes. The following year, one-fifth of the water samples taken in the city had lead levels that exceeded EPA’s behavioral levels. Further testing In the second half of 2018, even higher levels were found. After several prompts from local activists and national groups, Newark quickly began addressing issues with Adeem, who is now in control.

“This is our system. We need to protect it,” Adeem said. “And we will continue to invest in it so that this problem never happens again.”

In March 2019, contractors began pulling out Newark’s old leads.The original plan is Complete a large-scale project in about 8 yearsBut with financial support from the counties and states, they “surged it,” said Thomas Scheter, senior vice president of CDM Smith, an engineering and construction company hired by the city. ..

The last two rounds of water samples conducted throughout 2020 showed that Newark complies with EPA regulations. Later, the City and State Environmental Protection Agency reached a settlement with advocacy groups, including a Newark Education Workers Caucus chaired by history teacher Jordan. These groups filed a proceeding in 2018 on suspicion of violating the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act.

Still, not everyone is happy with how Newark dealt with its major crisis. A New York Times Survey According to a conclusion released in August 2019, city officials “ignored the warning and allowed system degradation, but state and federal regulators intervened with sufficient force to prevent the crisis. I didn’t. “

Even city officials agree that the removal of lead pipes should have taken place decades ago. “Environmental problems should not be continuously curtailed for 30, 40, and 50 years, and this was huge,” said Adeem. “Some of my colleagues across the country were angry with me.” Why are you replacing lead services so quickly? You’re going to pressure everyone to do that. ” This could really have been done in 1986. “

Many scientists and supporters were tolerant. When faced with this situation, Rutgers University’s Van Abs is expected to be the first thing civil servants do to “duck” or “say defensive things.” “But Newark decided to get over it and do something different.”

Erik Olson, senior strategic director at NRDC, one of the plaintiffs in the proceedings, was critical of how long it took Newark to acknowledge the problem and address it. But he also suggested that their efforts should now serve as a national model. “I want cities across the United States to really be aggressive in their lead service line replacement programs in line with what Newark and Flint have done,” Olson said.

