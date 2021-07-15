LA County Mandates Masks Indoors to Fight Delta





Los Angeles County It was announced Thursday that a mask should be worn inside, regardless of vaccination status, as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout California. Public health authorities LA county I was already calling on the residents Wear a mask indoors.. Mandates begin Saturday night, just before midnight. June 15th, just a few weeks ago. Californians celebrated the reopening of the state As most restrictions. State-wide mask obligations have been relaxed for vaccinated people. According to scientists, delta mutants are highly contagious and can cause more serious illness. Dr. Anthony S. Forch, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, describes this as “the greatest threat in the United States to attempts to eliminate Covid-19.” According to scientists, tens of millions of vaccinated Americans are largely protected from the virus, including delta mutants.

The· CDC has a variant Currently, he is responsible for more than half of all new cases in the United States.on the other hand Cases are increasing nationwideOverall, the average number of new virus cases and deaths, and hospitalizations, has dropped significantly from the catastrophic peak during the previous national surge. Daily case numbers have increased by at least 15% in the last two weeks in 49 states. This includes 19 states where at least twice as many new cases are reported daily. Full-scale outbreaks are occurring in a small number of places with relatively low vaccination rates, such as Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, and Nevada. LA County has an average of over 1,000 new cases per day, an increase of 279% from the average two weeks ago. New York Times Database.. By comparison, the county had an average of at least 13,000 new cases throughout December and most of January. Hospitalization has increased by 27% in the last two weeks. Some experts said they didn’t think Delta variant It was a particular threat in Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, a vast area of ​​the population is already infected with the virus and vaccination rates are relatively high. Still, other experts point out that there are millions of Californians (including children and black and Latin key workers) who have not yet been vaccinated. Over 51% of California’s total population is fully vaccinated, and 52% of LA County residents are both vaccinated. According to the New York Times database.

See you thursday Announced by the University of California Students and staff must request vaccination certification two weeks before returning to campus in the fall semester. Students who do not submit proof of vaccination, or who do not apply for an exception or postponement by that date, may suspend registration. Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health, said the new mission makes sense. “The universal mask obligation, which is not based on vaccination status, makes it very possible to implement,” she said. “For everyone, wearing a mask indoors is easy and efficient.” California says it will continue to demand masks in public schools. This policy has been in effect since February and is repeated with new guidance released for public schools from kindergarten to high school. This goes against the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which required full return to the classroom in the fall and recommended that fully vaccinated students and staff make masks an option.

