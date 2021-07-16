Illinois Coronavirus: Last Cook County Mass Vaccination Site Closed on July 21

Officials say the remaining three COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in Cook County will be closed next week as public health experts are looking for other ways to reach communities where immunization rates remain low. Said on Thursday.

According to Cook County Health Department CEO, more than 600,000 shots were administered at the county’s mass vax site, three of which were closed in late May, with intakes of about 4,000 per day. It decreased from the peak of to less than 100 times. Israel Rocha. The Forest Park in the west suburbs and the Des Plaines site in the north suburbs will be closed on July 20, and the Mattson site in the south suburbs will be closed the next day.

“In this type of environment, the demand for vaccination is declining,” Rocha said. “Our focus is now on changing minds and minds, educating and encouraging people who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated. This requires more local effort and We intend to devote our resources to this. “

This means that more “hyperlocal” mobile vaccination clinics are being deployed at almost every crowded event, including new semester rallies, neighborhood festivals, forest reserves, and courthouses. This is especially true in color communities where vaccination rates are lagging. .. Kiran Joshi, co-leader of the Cook County Public Health Service.

According to county data, about 60% of Cook County residents have been shot at least once, about 52 white residents compared to 46% Latin and 40% black. % And 76% of Asian residents have been shot.

Geographically, 68% of the mostly white northern suburbs are vaccinated, while about 46% of the mostly black southern suburbs are vaccinated. Not even 20% of Ford Heights inhabitants have been shot.

“We are working with trusted messenger partners to bring vaccination opportunities to these communities while discussing how the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. We will continue to work on it, “said Joshi.

As the more infectious delta variants of the coronavirus gain momentum in the less vaccinated community, their efforts are becoming more important day by day.

It’s not yet clear how widespread it is near Chicago, but small samples show cases that double every week or two, officials said.

“If your community has a vaccination rate below 50%, you will be more likely to have delta mutants coming to your community,” Rocha said.

Although 288 delta cases have been identified throughout the state, only a small percentage of positive cases have been analyzed to determine if they are dangerous mutations.

According to experts, the increase in cases in low-vaccination areas, especially in the down-state, is one of the reasons why the Illinois case positive rate has tripled to 1.9% in the last three weeks, the worst of the pandemic. It is still very low compared to the day.

However, the infection rate is increasing altogether. Chicago’s positive rate doubled this month to 1.2%, but the state reported 861 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This is the most common day since late May.

“Illinois has never seen a huge surge,” said Dr. Alison Arwadi, Chicago Public Health Commissioner. “But when you get up there, the risk for unvaccinated people is moderate to high.”

