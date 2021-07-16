Los Angeles County reinstates mask obligations as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increase





Wear a face mask at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles on June 11th. (Damian Dovarganes / AP / File) Los Angeles County will reinstate mask obligations from 11:59 pm Saturday night, regardless of vaccination status, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increase. Dr. Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County health officer, said at a press conference Thursday that new health doctor orders need to be masked indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The daily test positive rate in Los Angeles County rose to 3.75%, up from 1.2% on June 15. According to Davis, the county has seen more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus daily over the past seven days, with a surprising new increase as Delta variants spread. “We have a significant level of community infection and we can’t wait for this to get even higher,” Davis said Thursday, announcing a new Maskman date. “When we reach a higher level, it’s too late.” He explained that the county’s infection level was low when it resumed last month. “We are in a different situation,” Davis emphasized. “This is not the same situation as June 15th.” Los Angeles County reported 1,537 new cases on Thursday. This is an increase of 83% from last week. “If things continue to get worse, nothing will solve the problem,” Davis said in response to a question as to whether the county would consider more restrictions. He said a new health doctor’s order requiring the use of masks indoors regardless of vaccination status would add that additional layer of protection at higher risk locations. The county urged all residents to be vaccinated and set up mobile clinics for easier access. According to Davis, Los Angeles County has been vaccinated more than 10.7 million times and more than 5 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

