South Dakota’s drug-related deaths are declining, but fentanyl use is increasing





In the United States, drug-related deaths increased by 30% last year, with 48 states reporting higher rates during the same period in 2020. South Dakota was one of the two states that reported declines, with South Dakota showing the largest decline, according to new preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, South Dakota saw a 15% reduction in “predicted” drug-related deaths from December 2019 compared to December 2020, a sharp decline in late 2020. Between December 2019 and December 2020, an estimated 74 people died from drug-related overdose, according to the CDC. The CDC estimates that 93,331 Americans died from opioid-related overdose during the same period across the United States. Experts who spoke with Argus Leader have provided some theory as to why South Dakota’s numbers have declined, but warn that the data is not a celebration, as the problem will not go away. Where are the other states that declined in 2020? South Dakota has the lowest drug-related deaths in the United States. There was also a decline in New Hampshire, but only half. In other parts of the region, drug-related deaths increased by 43% in Nebraska, 35% in Minnesota, 32% in North Dakota, and 19% in Iowa. More:Overdose deaths reached record numbers in the United States in 2020 during a pandemic What are the most common drugs that cause death associated with overdose in SD? From late 2020 to early 2021, methamphetamine was the leading cause of overdose-related deaths in the state, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Deaths from methamphetamine-related overdose have increased since 2018. Preliminary DOH data show that an estimated 30 people died from methamphetamine-related overdose in 2020, and an estimated 15 people died in the first quarter of 2021. Preliminary data show that opioid-related overdose deaths have also increased since 2018, with an estimated 43 deaths in 2020. Why has South Dakota’s deaths declined? Matt Walz, head of the Keystone Treatment Center, states that many things have happened in the past year that may have contributed to the reduction of opioid-related deaths. For one thing, South Dakota has the loosest COVID-19 restrictions in the country, and Governor Kristi Noem hasn’t issued a stay-at-home order. “Is there anything special that makes a difference? Probably,” Waltz says. “There are many useful things that South Dakota has done, and many programs that remain open.” According to Waltz, the Keystone Treatment Center has been full since the pandemic began. The Avera Behavioral Health Center also remained open throughout the pandemic. Dr. Matthew Stannery said last year was the busiest. “I think it’s true that we’ve always had access and a lot of messages from the community. [getting] Help me, “said Stanley. Stanley believes that when people chose to use it, they did so alone, as the pandemic promoted quarantine. “We emphasize not to use alone. If you are a user and you are suffering from addiction, there is someone there. If you are overdose, you can administer it as a repellent Some people have “” More:Here’s what you need to know about fentanyl: What is the future of opioid-related deaths in South Dakota? The use of synthetic opioid fentanyl is growing while methamphetamine may be the primary drug of choice in the state, said Robert Anderson, head of the CDC’s mortality statistics department. Anderson said fentanyl is becoming more common in addition to methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. According to the CDC report, nearly 70% of deaths from overdose in the United States were associated with fentanyl. In South Dakota, fentanyl-related deaths have increased since 2013, according to data provided by the state’s DOH. Stanley of the Avera Behavioral Health Center is frightened by how often fentanyl is growing in Sioux Falls and the state. “We don’t have a handle to control the death of those opioids,” he said. “The small piece of data about South Dakota probably gives a glimpse of hope, but it’s still relative because there are too many deaths.”

