UCSD study found that COVID-19 patients using statins reduced their risk of death





< class=""> The doctor intubates a coronavirus patient into COVID-19ICU at the Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. New studies show that statin use helps prevent death in hospitalized COVID patients.Reuters / Lucy Nicholson A study published Thursday by the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine found that patients taking statins had a 41% lower risk of in-hospital death from COVID-19. Survey results released on Thursday Peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE Extends the research conducted at UCSD Health in 2020. Statins are commonly used to lower blood cholesterol levels by blocking liver enzymes involved in the production of cholesterol. They are widely prescribed: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 93% of patients who take cholesterol-lowering drugs use statins. “When faced with this virus at the beginning of a pandemic, there is a lot of speculation surrounding certain drugs that affect the body’s ACE2 receptors, including statins, and can they affect COVID-19 risk? Please, “said professor Dr. Lori Daniels. Director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at the University of California, San Diego. “At the time, I thought that statins could block SARS-CoV-2 infection with known anti-inflammatory and binding capabilities, which could stop the virus from progressing,” she continued. The ACE2 receptor, a regulatory target for statins, helps control blood pressure. In 2020, it was discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus invades lung cells primarily using the same receptors. Using data from the American Heart Association’s COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry, UCSD’s research team applied the findings to a much larger cohort across the United States. Specifically, the researchers analyzed anonymous medical records of 10,541 patients admitted to the treatment of COVID-19 in 104 different hospitals during the nine months to September 2020. “From this data, we performed a more sophisticated analysis in an attempt to manage coexisting medical conditions, socioeconomic conditions, and hospital factors,” said Daniels. “By doing so, we confirmed the previous finding that statins are associated with a reduced risk of death from COVID-19 in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.” Most benefits, according to Daniels, appear to be in patients with medical reasons, such as a history of cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure, who are taking statins. According to the research team, the use of statins or antihypertensive drugs was associated with a 32% lower risk of death in COVID-19 inpatients with a history of cardiovascular disease or hypertension. In this study, statistical matching techniques were used to compare the outcomes of patients who used statins or antihypertensive drugs with those who did not. “To be able to compare the two groups as closely as possible, use a list of hospital locations, months of admission, age, race, ethnicity, gender, and existing status to ensure that each patient has at least one patient. We matched it with a similar patient. ” Karen Messer, co-author of the study and professor of biostatistics at UCSD School of Medicine. According to researchers, statins and antihypertensive drugs stabilize the prescribed underlying illness and increase the likelihood that the patient will recover from COVID-19. “As with other observational studies, the link between statin use and reduced severity of COVID-19 infection is arguably not due to statins themselves, but now. There is very strong evidence that COVID-19 can play a role in significantly reducing the risk of death for patients, “says Daniels. “We hope that the results of our study will motivate patients to continue taking medication,” she concludes. The first study included 170 anonymized medical records from patients treated with UCSD Health. Researchers have found that the use of statins before admission to COVID-19 reduces the risk of developing severe infections by more than 50%.

