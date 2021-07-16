Napa naturopaths allegedly sold fake vaccine cards along with fake COVID immune pills





A Napa woman who told patients in naturopathic and homeopathic medical settings that the COVID-19 vaccine available contains a “toxic” component is now facing federal crime by tampering with her vaccine card. I will. And she is the first person in a country to face federal accusations for such a plan. Dr. Juli A. Maji, Napa Valley Register says Is a state-licensed naturopathic doctor who recently moved to Napa, arrested Wednesday and charged with one transfer fraud and one false statement related to medical issues.The· Criminal accusation Learn more about how three separate petitioners reported Maji to federal authorities. All federal officials were acquainted with anyone who received “homeo-prevention” pellets from Maji, who claimed to give COVID-19 “lifetime immunity.” Via the Ministry of Justice A document in which she laid out the cuckoo-crazy pseudoscience behind these fake vaccinations, along with pellets that she would book over the phone, sell over the phone, and ship across state boundaries, 1 There was an instruction to fill out one of the partially blank CDC vaccination cards that she also allegedly enclosed. The card contained the lot numbers of the two Moderna doses instructed by the patient to assign dates based on when the pellets were taken. Seriously, the pellet claimed to contain a “very small amount” of coronavirus. It gives “innate immunity” to those who receive four doses, for a total of $ 243. And the complaint has a record of recorded phone calls made by several potential patients, she admits that her fake vaccine card isn’t exactly Kosher, but she herself. Pellets approved vaccine? “I’m more than happy with ethical stretches, but I’m just stepping up to the plate to provide these,” Maji said about the card. Via the Ministry of Justice As New York Times ReportSeriously, he is currently facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Evidence from the Maji Square account suggests that she withdrew $ 221,817 in 1242 transactions from January 2020 to May 21, 2021, which is the COVID consultation and pellet. It’s not clear how much it was from the sale. She claimed to have had a “cure” for COVID from the beginning of the pandemic long before the vaccine became available. What’s more, these “homeo-prevention” pellets clearly made people sick! One of the petitioners who spoke to the federal government said his roommate had taken the first dose, “reportedly that her / his symptoms were gastrointestinal discomfort and overall illness.” .. Serious website is still alive, And it says she got a PhD from the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland — it’s a real, accredited place and they We also offer a PhD in acupuncture and moxibustion.. Seriously, he seems to have begun to get nervous about the whole plan, as one of the complaining informants reported receiving pellets with an empty vaccination card. received. Victoria Schwartz, Special Agent of the Department of Health and Welfare, General Inspector, who signed the criminal accusation, said: It may identify them or connect to the scheme. “ And, as part of the investigation, Schwartz said he revealed evidence that this was “an expansion of plans to include homeo-preventive immunization against other diseases.” Schwartz also reportedly spoke to a charter school in Ukiah, where in August 2020 students presented a vaccine card indicating the suspicious dose intervals of other FDA-approved vaccines required by students under California law. In a statement, Deputy Prosecutor General Lisa O. Monaco said, “This defendant has deceived and endangered the public by preying on fears of FDA-approved vaccinations and disseminating false information. It is said that it was. Photos via serious website

