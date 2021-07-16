Health
COVID Symptoms: How do I know if I have a delta variant?
Experts have recently Common cold symptoms You may be infected with a coronavirus and should be tested immediately to see if you are infected with a coronavirus. Delta variant.
Dr. Ronan Grin, Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer recently said Irish Times That Delta variants have given people a variety of symptoms It suggests that more people need to be tested than traditional coronavirus mutations.
Specifically, Glynn emphasized that the following COVID-19 symptoms are derived from the delta variant:
- sore throat
- Nose symptoms
- headache
- cough
- Dyspnea
- heat
- Changes in smell and taste
These symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19 described in. ZOECOVID Symptomatology Study, Reports the most common symptoms among fully vaccinated people infected with the coronavirus.
And Irish TimesA recent study by a general practitioner in Ireland found that the most common delta variant symptoms today include:
- sore throat
- cough
- stuffy nose
Some of these symptoms resemble those of traditional coronaviruses and common colds. This suggests that it is difficult to distinguish whether someone has a common cold and illness or is ill with COVID-19. test, Grin said, The key to moving forward.
- “People with sore throats, headaches, runny nose, stuffy nose, and sinusitis shouldn’t think of it as a common cold. Don’t assume it’s hay fever or seasonal. That’s something wrong with you. If not, isolate and take the test. ” Grin said..
Dr. Eddie Stenehem, Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Disease Doctors recently Dezalet News Experts here in the United States want people to be tested because their symptoms are similar.
- “More people are aware that COVID-19 causes common cold symptoms. As you know, sore throat, runny nose. Not so many coughs and fever,” he said. Told. Dezalet News.
He said that anyone with cold-like symptoms should be tested.
- “COVID-19 is an upper respiratory tract infection, so if you have any signs or symptoms of a cold, it could be COVID-19,” says Stenehjem. “Variation changes can lead to some development of symptoms, but age-related symptoms can also be different.”
