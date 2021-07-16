UK study: Half of hospitalized Covid-19 patients suffered from at least one complication, Health News & Top Stories

In a large study of 302 hospitals in the United Kingdom, half of patients admitted to Covid-19 suffer from at least one complication and may cause long-term health problems such as renal failure. I found out that there is.

The study, which included more than 73,000 patients over the age of 19, found that such complications also occur in young and healthy people. It was published in the famous British medical journal The Lancet.

The article states: “Many of the identified complications can have significant long-term implications. Healthcare systems and policy makers need to be prepared for increased population morbidity resulting from Covid-19 and subsequent complications. . “

The most common complication is acute kidney injury, the authors said, “known to be associated with an increased long-term risk of death, the need for dialysis, and an increased cardiovascular event.” ..

Such injuries are twice as likely to occur in patients who already have chronic kidney disease, affecting 40% compared to 22% in patients who previously had no kidney problems. It was.

Similarly, heart complications affected 20% of patients who already had heart problems, compared to 9% who had not previously had heart disease.

Both kidney and heart complications were more common in older patients, but liver damage appeared more frequently in the young cohort.

Overall, 21% of patients aged 19-29 years without pre-existing disease had at least one complication, whereas 58% of patients aged 60-69 years had two or more pre-existing medical conditions. I had it.

Of those with complications, 60 percent were men.

In the youngest cohort, between the ages of 19-29, 28% of men and 17% of women had post-infection complications.

“This finding contradicts the current explanation that Covid-19 is only dangerous to people with pre-existing comorbidities and the elderly,” the authors said.

Among previously healthy adults with no recorded medical problems, complications affected more than 4 out of 10 inpatients.

“Patients with complications are also more likely to have reduced self-care abilities after discharge,” they added.

After admission, 27% of patients were less able to take care of themselves than they were before they were infected with Covid-19. This was more common among older men receiving intensive care.

The author suggests that: “Policymakers and health planners need to anticipate the need for large amounts of health and social care resources to help those who survive Covid-19.

“This includes adequate provision of personnel and equipment. For example, providing a follow-up clinic for people with in-hospital complications such as acute kidney injury and respiratory tract infections.”

Associate Professor Sue Lee Yang, an infectious disease specialist at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said it would be of great interest and value if even a subset of surviving patients were followed in the long term. Stated.

“This large UK study more accurately quantifies various in-hospital complications and potential sequelae of serious Covid-19 infections than death and survival we are accustomed to, according to government and media reports. Quantify in a subtle way, “he says. Said.

However, Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease consultant at a national university hospital, said that one in two people suffering from complications is only for those who are hospitalized, and for all infected people. He said he did not.

The solution is to vaccinate as many people as possible. That’s the best way to prevent illness and thus long-term complications.