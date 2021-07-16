Asthma attacks decreased after smoking cessation in cars, according to a University of Glasgow study





The number of children treated in hospitals for severe asthma attacks fell the most in Scotland’s wealthiest areas after the introduction of a car smoking ban.

The Smoking Ban (Children of Cars) bill was passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2016, making smoking in cars with people under the age of 18 illegal.

Five years later, a new study shows that this change law It was associated with a significant reduction in hospitalization for groups under 5 years of age. The study, led by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with the University of Aberdeen and the University of Stirling, examined all data on emergency hospitalization for asthma. Scotland Between 2000 and 2018 among children under 16 years old. After the Smokeless Vehicle Act was passed, asthma hospitalizations were found to have decreased by 1.49% per month among preschool children, but not among older children. read more: Public health measures allegedly reduced heart attacks by 74% in Scotland The effect was greater among children living in the wealthiest areas, a decrease of 2.27% per month. This is equivalent to 18 fewer hospitalizations in two years. However, no improvement was seen in the least privileged areas, researchers said, most likely due to differences in car ownership. During the 19-year study period (January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2018), there were 32,342 emergency hospitalizations for asthma in children under the age of 16. Of these, 13,954 (43%) affected children under the age of 5 (about 788 per year). 18,388 (57%) were children aged 5 to 15 years. Of the hospitalized children, 10,179 (31%) live in the least disadvantaged quintiles, 5,775 (18%) live in the moderate quintiles, and 4,046 (13%) are the wealthiest. I lived in a quintile. Globally, exposure to indirect smoking causes an estimated 169,000 deaths annually in childhood. Exposure is believed to be primarily due to parental smoking at home or in a family car. Children exposed to smoke in the car are more likely to develop wheezing and have reduced lung function than children exposed to indirect smoking or unexposed children at home. England and Wales introduced smoking cessation in cars ahead of Scotland in October 2015. Asthma UK Scotland estimates that approximately 72,000 children are affected by lung condition. Estimates for the proportion of cases of childhood asthma due to indirect smoking exposure range from 1.3% to 8.2%. Indirect smoking exposure also increases the risk of exacerbating asthma symptoms in infants who already have asthma. Professor Jill Pell, lead author at the University of Glasgow, said: “We found that reduced asthma hospitalization was unique to preschool children, given that they are more likely to be exposed to parental smoke among preschool children who spend more time with their parents. Is plausible. read more: Big Lead: How the treatment of heart attack progressed from rest thanks to the pioneering Scottish people “Our findings also show health Inequality that the relative reduction in hospitalization for childhood asthma was significant among those living in the wealthiest areas. “This could be due to a different starting point, different car ownership, or legal compliance, but it’s worth further investigation.” Researchers also took into account the fact that hospitalizations for childhood asthma have already declined in Scotland as a result of the 2006 law banning smoking in public places. David McColgan, Senior Policy and Public Relations Manager at BHF Scotland, said: “There is increasing evidence that second-hand smoke is associated with medical risk factors for cardiovascular disease in children. “BHF Scotland has campaigned and welcomed the introduction of legislation banning smoking in cars with children. Taking measures to further reduce exposure to indirect smoking and general smoking prevalence is me. It plays an essential role in improving the health of all of us. ” read more: The study aims to prevent more deaths from “silent” heart disease In Scotland, it follows another study by a charity that found a 74% reduction in heart attacks as a direct result of halving smoking rates and improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Researchers said this figure corresponds to the prevention or delay of 42,000 heart attacks. The number of strokes decreased by 68% over the same period. Scotland was the first country in the United Kingdom to introduce a ban on smoking in public places in 2006 under the Labor Party Jack McConnell. Only the Tories voted against the ban. The study “Effects of Smokeless Vehicles on Childhood Hospitalization of Asthma: An Interrupted Time Series Analysis of 19 Years of Scottish Data” was published in The Lancet Public Health.

