Do I need to report their fake vaccination card?

Dear Amy: Both my brother and his wife were infected with the coronavirus very early in the pandemic. Thankfully, both recovered without protracted effects.

However, neither is going to be vaccinated. From their experience, they believe they are no worse than the flu, and both are sharply critical of the government, especially with regard to public health measures that they consider to be unnecessary and infringement of personal liberty, such as mask mandates. did.

Needless to say, they are very conservative in their beliefs and outlook on life, but flexible enough to tolerate me as an educated elitist liberal.

Recently, they flew to another state for a vacation. They thought the airline might require them to show evidence of vaccination.

I also saw her ask my brother to buy cardboard for this purpose, so he deliberately joined the scam.

Now I’m angry that I didn’t say anything to either of them and didn’t report it to anyone.

But I didn’t want to cause a family rift, and I also had no idea who such things might be reported to. I don’t think they broke the actual law — perhaps only ethical and moral obligations to society.

But now I feel like a coward. I also lost respect for them. The moment to take action against them has passed, but should I do something now?

Surrounded by non-Vaxxed

Dear liberal: It was ridiculous and unnecessary to plan to use a copy machine, like my sister-in-law James Bond, because the airline does not require travelers to create a vaccination card.

Your brother and his wife were already infected with the virus, and for them (and many others) the illness associated with the virus was as mild as any other flu they might have had. lucky! (However, unless you have been tested for COVID antibodies, you may actually have another illness.)

The problem with this particular virus is how to attack different people in different ways. As a result, asymptomatic carriers pose a risk to others, and vaccination is highly needed and successful.

If you have antibodies to the virus, you may not be at risk of infecting others, but you still need to be vaccinated. The various strains that emerge can change this equation, and the long-term protection offered by the antibody is still unknown.

If you know they’re fraudulently presenting someone else’s vaccination card, it looks unlikely that these two geniuses will pull the big capers apart, but you should definitely speak up. is.

Dear Amy: I recently had a very serious eye surgery. The surgery was successful, but temporarily but badly left my eyes.

It was unsightly, but my doctor insisted that I not wear a patch on it.

I didn’t feel like I had to hide at home for two weeks.

What surprised me was the number of people who knew little or no, asking, “What happened to your eyes?”

I think this was pretty rude, but I just said, “I just had surgery.” What do you think?

Blind in new york

Dear Blind: Insights about asking intrusive questions (please forgive me for puns) usually occur when you are the recipient of intrusive questions.

I have personally been plagued by similar questions. I also realized that my own annoyance meant that — I can’t ask. So you could hit me with your feet in the cast, and even if I was burning to know and you were burning to tell me, I wouldn’t ask you about it Hmm.

People are naturally curious. Words may pop out. Your answer was honest and, in short, just right.

Dear Amy: “Dazed, Sad, and Confused” was considering a settlement with her ex-husband.

She should take it from me and benefit herself and move on!

I was with my ex (who had been dating him for years after the divorce) and in retrospect I realized that there was a good reason for the divorce in the first place. I will never get that time back.

No longer confused

Dear more: In general, if your question is “Do I need to kick him to the curb?” You already know the answer.