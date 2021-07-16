Health
West Nile virus found in Falmouth mosquitoes | Falmouth News
The state reported yesterday that the West Nile virus was found in a sample of mosquitoes collected from Falmouth on Tuesday., July 13 Near Woods Hole Road.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, this was the first positive mosquito sample in Falmouth since 2018. As of yesterday, there were no cases of the virus in humans in the state.
The test site is Suginuma off Woods Hole Road. According to Falmouth health agent Scott McGann, it was chosen to attract multiple types of mosquitoes.
The site will continue to be monitored, processed and tested, he said.
West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted to humans by being bitten by mosquitoes. Mosquitoes that carry the virus are common throughout the Commonwealth.
The virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of severe infection. Most people who carry the virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five infected people develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can cause serious illness that affects the central nervous system.
Mr McGann said precautions should be taken to prevent mosquito bites.
“They can only get sampling of mosquitoes in certain years. Who says there are so many mosquitoes that carry diseases that didn’t fall into the surveillance trap, but not many. Did he say there are more mosquitoes brought by the rain this year?
Here are some simple precautions:
• Use effective, environmental protection-registered insect repellents.
• Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks outdoors.
• Limit the time outside from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Protect your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
• Eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by disposing of pooled water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water pans, discarded tires and bird baths.
Thousands of samples are taken each year in the state as part of the MDPH monitoring program. In 2020, 7,156 mosquito samples across the state were tested for the virus, 99 positive, and Falmouth had no positive samples.
