Inside the government’s plan to end the chase and chase epidemic





After hundreds of thousands of British people have been forced to quarantine by the NHS Track and Trace app, shut down their businesses and impact medical services, fears of a “summer of turmoil” have increased. Last week, the NHS app sent a record 520,194 alerts instructing users to quarantine for up to 10 days due to close contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19. An additional 337,695 were told to quarantine by NHS test and trace, while 194,005 were positive. In other words, more than 1.6 million people were quarantined in a week. The NHS boss warned that mass isolation of staff was having a negative impact on patient care. Times With the surge in quarantine warnings, companies and factories are also reported to be “on the verge of closure.” “Pindemic” The number of new coronavirus infections in the UK reached 48,553 yesterday, Best since mid-January and the start of the third blockadeThe number of people contacted by the NHS app “is likely to increase as the number of infections increases,” the Times said. The number of people being told to self-isolate is causing fear of a “pindemic” in the summer. Telegraph “Businesses, transportation and schools are stagnant,” he said. Currently, “one in five hospitality and retail workers is self-reliant,” the newspaper added, and the NHS Hospital has already reported “up to 25% of staff absent, bus and train services.” Are frequently canceled or delayed due to lack of drivers. ” .. Chris Hopson, CEO of the NHS provider, warned hospital bosses that staff isolation had already “affected their ability to provide care,” adding: Community infections will increase. “ Government figures Also, Number of school children forced to be isolated Because other people in their school were positive for Covid-19 at 624,000 in the week of July 2-8. According to The Telegraph, many people are unnecessary after receiving reports that “neighbors are being told to quarantine because the NHS app is pinging people through the wall.” There is also a proposal to be quarantined in. “Even though I have never had direct contact with a positive Covid case, I have been forced to quarantine myself for 10 days,” the newspaper added. -The team says the Bluetooth signal used is strong enough to penetrate the wall.

Hopson, the NHS boss, called for treating the issue of mass self-isolation as an “urgent issue” and provided routine care. NHS backlog processing Due to the pandemic, “many staff are getting stuck and it’s getting harder and harder.” Meanwhile, Steve Turner, Deputy General Secretary of Unite, said Daily mirror “It’s no exaggeration to say that the factory is on the verge of closure and hundreds of staff are absent from work on some sites,” he adds. Infection control measures. “ A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health defended the NHS app, saying, “It’s working as designed. Close contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19 are at risk. , Advise to quarantine. “As the number of cases continues to grow, it is important for people to be aware of their personal risks so that they can make informed decisions about their actions to protect those around them.” However, it is understood that the minister is considering options to avoid the occurrence of mass quarantine, “monitoring user proximity and spending more than 15 minutes within 2 meters of the person who later tested. There is also a suggestion “an app that pings the user in case”. “Positive”, sensitivity needs to be adjusted as vaccination rates increase, Parents To tell. “Tests for release” From mid-August Self-quarantine is exempt if you receive two vaccinations.. However, “it is reported that the minister is considering options to move this forward and reduce the sensitivity of the app,” he said. Politico London Playbook.. Sources have told the site that changes to the app are “less likely to happen soon” and instead focus on ongoing ones. UK Public Health Services A pilot investigating the impact of a “test to release” scheme. Under this plan, those who are instructed to self-isolate will be sent two PCR tests and a lateral flow test sufficient to continue during the quarantine period. PCR tests are performed on the first and last days, and immunochromatography is used daily. You can leave the house if you test negative with immunochromatography. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is known to be participating in the study, which was used by 40,000 volunteers nationwide who were contacted by tests and traces and told to self-quarantine. It has been. Against the backdrop of concerns over mass quarantine, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned England that “the surge in Covid cases during the third wave could bring us back to the blockade within five weeks.” did. Sun Report. At the Science Museum webinar yesterday, Whitti said: We are not yet outside the forest. Thanks to vaccine programs, narcotics and much more, we are in much better shape. “ “We have a long way to go in the UK and it’s expanding globally,” Pandemic warned. “We’re still in more than 2,000 hospitals, and that number continues to grow. “If you double from 2,000 to 4,000, 4,000 to 8,000, 8,000, etc., it doesn’t take much time to actually reach a very large number.” The intervention will put pressure on ministers aiming to reduce the number of self-isolations, especially Health Minister Sajid Javid, who has been in the post for just a few weeks. Immediately “thrown his weight” behind the unlock on July 19th, Politico says. Boris Johnson said The country needs to “learn to live with Covid”.. However, the end of regulation set to take place this Monday may mean that the “ping demic” has just begun.

