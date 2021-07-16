Health
What is RSV? How do you get your child? CDC warns of children’s spikes affecting the virus
In the United States, there is a summer surge in RSV. It is a common virus that can cause serious illness, especially in infants and the elderly.
Last month, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Issued Health Advisory Warning Clinician on Increased RSV Activity in Parts of the Southern United States
The CDC said it encourages more testing for RSV, also known as respiratory syncytial virus, among people who come to medical centers with respiratory illness but are negative for COVID.
What is RSV?
RSV is usually a mild virus, Like a cold Symptoms of those who catch it. However, it is also the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the airways) and pneumonia in children under 1 year of age.
Some patients, especially the elderly and children under 6 months of age, need to be hospitalized if they experience dyspnea or dehydration after RSV infection. In severe cases, oxygen supplementation may be required.
Like influenza, RSV spreads more frequently at certain times of the year and in most parts of the United States during the fall, winter, and spring.
Dr. Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Chicago, said: ABC News It is “unusual” for RSV to prevail at this time of the year.
She added: Spread of COVID RSV was also effectively prevented. After relaxing some of these strategies, RSV is back. “
How does it spread?
If a droplet of virus from someone’s cough or sneeze gets into your eyes, nose, or mouth, you can get RSV. It may also spread due to contact with the surface. For example, someone touches the doorknob and then touches the face without washing their hands.
Once infected, people can be infected for 3-8 days. However, people with weakened immunity and some babies can spread the virus for up to four weeks, even after the symptoms disappear.
According to the CDC, RSV can live for hours on hard surfaces such as tables and crib rails. On softer surfaces, it lives for a shorter period of time.
Frequent cleaning of surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices is required to prevent the spread of RSV. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid contact with sick people.
CDC allows people with cold-like symptoms to interact with children at high risk of severe RSV disease, such as premature babies, children under the age of 2 with chronic lung or heart conditions, and children with a weakened immune system. Should be avoided, he added.
Beware around high-risk children
If this is not possible, you should take careful precautions, such as washing or refraining from doing so on a regular basis. Kiss a high-risk child..
People usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days of infection. Symptoms include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing.
Symptoms of very young babies include irritability, hypoactivity, and dyspnea.
Almost all children will have RSV infection by the age of two. The CDC states that an estimated 58,000 children under the age of five are hospitalized for the virus each year in the United States.
