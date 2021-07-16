Cumberland County COVID-19 Vaccination Hopes to Stop Delta





57% of Cumberland County residents over the age of 18 are vaccinated against COVID-19. It is the 14th largest county in North Carolina for vaccinated residents. Website Stacker.com, It ranked counties based on US Department of Health and Human Services data. Our vaccination rate is not so bad. Not for me. I thought it was worse. But as always with this virus, there are some storm clouds. One of them is called the delta variant. If our rate seems to jump significantly from what you were hearing — the difference is that these numbers include Fort Bragg numbers. It also includes figures from veterans’ facilities and Indian health services, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon. “We are pleased to have this data available,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, director of county health. “This data gives an overview of the efforts made by vaccine providers in our community to vaccinate individuals.” The numbers are from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the July 12 report. 53.6% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

88.5% of people over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated.

Over half of the total population, 50.2%, receive at least one dose. Less than 44.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated. Myron B. Pitts: North Carolina State University Baseball Broken Heart, But The Team Didn’t Control What It Can Control Battle with COVID-19:As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, Cumberland County vaccination rates will be less than 60% In Stacker, Cumberland is above the state average in vaccination rates, COVID-19 mortality, and overall number of cases per 100,000. In terms of vaccination, the county ranks higher than Mecklenburg County (Charlotte), which ranks 16th, and has a notch behind Forsyth County (Winston Salem), a city and county with very similar population sizes and demographics. Moore County has the highest rank in the surrounding area for vaccination at 12. 7% positive rate in Cumberland District Now for those clouds. According to a Ministry of Health press release, 7% of tests in Cumberland have returned positive, primarily due to delta mutants, a more contagious strain of the virus. The World Health Organization wants that number to be less than 5%. Dr. Michael Zappa, Chief Clinical Officer of the Cape Fear Valley Health System, said it was not time to relax our vigilance. He aired on Tuesday on the hospital’s Facebook page and WIDU radio station Making Rounds Live! Said about. He said our numbers are moving in the wrong direction. He called the county-wide vaccination rate “not optimal” at 40-several percent. “The number of hospitalized patients has doubled in the last two weeks,” he said. “Most of them are delta variants … it’s much more contagious. Short exposures to people with this coronavirus delta variant will probably cause it. That’s why vaccination is so great. It is important.” Zappa responded to a question from host Omega Jones, saying that viruses that pass through unvaccinated people can give rise to variants like Delta. “The more the virus is allowed to spread, the more chances it will mutate,” Zappa said. He said the vast majority of people admitted to or died in hospitals in North Carolina and the United States have something in common that they are “unvaccinated.” According to a report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in early July 99% of new COVID-19 cases In May and June, there were unvaccinated people. Talk to your doctor … and people near you That means we have a job to do, and that’s really the only major job: get the vaccine if you’re medically feasible. It’s your best protection. It’s free. Ready to use in Cumberland County. Also, keep in mind that some people may not be able to take shots for medical reasons, while children under the age of 12 may not yet be able to take shots. Vaccines may also be less effective for people with weakened immunity. “We hope that vaccination rates will continue to rise as cases increase across the county, especially among young adults and teens,” says Green. “President Biden has set a goal for at least 70% of adults to be vaccinated, but we have not yet achieved that goal.” In a news release, Green said county residents “need to wear masks and understand the importance of wearing masks in public areas that may be around asymptomatic people.” It was. I always tell my doctor or doctor to get information about the COVID-19 vaccine, not from social media. Also, many of your friends, family, or neighbors are vaccinated at this point — statistics show that more than half of our counties have been vaccinated at least once. Ask people about their experience. According to Green, health officials want vaccinated people to help their friends and family as much as possible by encouraging them to vaccinate, helping them make appointments, and taking them to the vaccination site. I have. She sees it as a good sign that more vaccine providers and local outreach clinics are held weekly. “We are increasingly vaccinated in our teens between the ages of 12 and 17,” she says. “This is encouraging because we are only a few weeks old.” lottery Expected to be a county resident over 12 years old You can schedule it online. Cumberland County is vaccinated with 28 providers and 48 locations. The Ministry of Health news release says that vaccinated people I participated in the lottery They can earn $ 1 million. Young people who have been vaccinated will participate in a university scholarship lottery. What you need to know: You got a COVID-19 shot — will you win $ 1 million? And how do you avoid fraud? The other day, I thought that if I chose not to get a safe vaccine, I would participate in the lottery. A lottery of who knows where prizes can be infected with COVID-19 and where it leads. West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice frankly calls it the “Death Lottery.” In Cumberland County, 324 people have died from the virus — three since June 25. According to the Ministry of Health, there were nearly 31,000 cases. The pandemic has killed 608,000 Americans and more than 4 million people worldwide. It is true that the overwhelming majority of people survive COVID-19. Some have no symptoms at all. However, some people will suffer long-term consequences. They call these patients COVID-19 “long-haul carriers”. Children are unlikely to get a serious illness, but according to UK statistics, 12.5% ​​to 14.5% of children still suffer from COVID-19 5 weeks after infection. So, yes, a complete vaccination of 53.7% 18 or more is pretty good for Cumberland County. But I want to see 80%. Let’s go 90%. I think most people in our military community are aware of it when they see the war. This war is not over. Fortunately, the ability to win is almost entirely in our hands. Opinion editor Myron B. You can contact Pitts at [email protected] or 910-486-3559. Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the “Subscribe” link at the top of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fayobserver.com/story/news/2021/07/16/cumberland-county-covid-vaccine-status-data-delta-variant-positivity-rate/7973712002/

