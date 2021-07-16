Health
COVID-19 Update: 1,000 new cases per hour in the United States
Immunization rate with 548,000 shots of crawl per day. This has decreased by 84% since mid-April, when 3.4 million shots were given daily.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, draws a line between the most ill and the unshot.
“People who are not vaccinated are more likely to go to the hospital with severe symptoms. What we are seeing now is that children are more likely to be unvaccinated. That’s what it means, “says Warensky.
Today’s heading is:
After kicking off a cruise ship with a positive COVID test, the woman becomes viral
Bronx woman became viral because of the video she shot Launched from cruise It exceeds the positive COVID-19 test.
Laura Angelo says it was all wrong, but the cruise line has taken strict measures to protect passengers.
The new LA County health order will require a face cover indoors due to the proliferation of COVID cases
Citing the continued increase in COVID-19 infections, the Los Angeles County Public Health Service Reinforce the obligation for residents to wear masks indoors, Regardless of vaccination status.
The county previously recommended only wearing masks indoors. The new mission will take effect Saturday night at 11:59 pm, officials announced Thursday.
Clinical trial of COVID vaccine in children under 12 years of age
As the number of cases increases across the country, there is growing concern about keeping children and teens safe from COVID-19. Young people are not yet eligible for vaccination, Research is being conducted To see how safe the vaccine is for them.
Yankees-Red Sox match postponed
The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener for the Boston Red Sox had to be postponed because it tested positive for COVID-19. 6 New York Yankees players.. It is not yet known if the match on Friday will also be cancelled.
Pitchers Jonathan Loáisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta tested positive, followed by Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela.
The Red Sox-Yankees match tonight has been postponed because the COVID test was positive within the Yankees rank.
— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 15, 2021
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias states that he is infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
Wednesday comedian Gabriel Iglesias He announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Even though I had been vaccinated against this disease before.
Iglesias said in a video posted on his social media account that the diagnosis prompted him to cancel the scheduled show in San Antonio, Texas. The 90-second clip was captioned as “Announcements I don’t want to make on my birthday.”
Marriage Bureau resumed
Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the New York City Marriage Service will reopen this month. Appointments can begin on Monday, July 19th. Marriage licenses will begin to be issued on Friday, July 23rd.
Very effective vaccine against COVID hospitalization, death in New York, research results
Major Bill de Blasio Released some compelling numbers Why he says you might want to consider vaccination if you haven’t been vaccinated. Authorities say the study shows how well vaccines work to prevent hospitalization and death. This study was compiled by epidemiologists at Yale University with the support of the Commonwealth Fund. Between January 1, 2021 and June 15, 2021, 98.4% of hospitalizations (36,628 of 37,211) and 98.8% of deaths (8,069 of 8,163) were completely vaccinated with COVID-19 infection. It was a person who was not vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people accounted for 1.6% (583) hospitalizations and 1.2% (94) deaths. Epidemiologists have prevented approximately 250,000 COVID-19 cases, 44,000 hospitalizations and 8,300 deaths from COVID-19 infections from the start of vaccination to July 1, 2021 through a New York City vaccination campaign. I presume that.
New York vaccination rate by zip code
There are about 12 communities in New York City where 3 out of 4 people have not yet been vaccinated. 7 Investigate on your side I made a map The darkest colored zip code has the most vaccinated New Yorkers, the brightest and the least.
