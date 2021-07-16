Read this before you go out on a sunny day this weekend

This summer, The Irish Times will provide parents with tips, advice and information on how to help their children grow during their vacation.Read everything about it

Here are some of the best ways to protect your skin when you spend the weekend outdoors in the midst of spikes in temperature.

1) What is the best way to protect your skin when spending the weekend outdoors?

Skin experts agree that it is wise not to expose the skin to direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm in warm weather. Therefore, the best advice is to stay away from the sun during these times. It is recommended to apply a sunscreen with a sunscreen coefficient (SPF) of 30 or higher before going outdoors. Apply plenty of sunscreen 30 minutes before going out and at least every 2 hours thereafter. Studies show that a layer of 1.3 to 2 milligrams (mgs) of sunscreen is needed to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays (UV). The problem is that most people apply a much thinner layer, which gives them a much lower level of protection than they think.

“Most of us believe that we can withstand the sun better than they really are, and most of us don’t get the SPF that we think we’re getting from sunscreen because we haven’t applied it enough. It may be a good idea to wear multiple coats, “says Dr. Blaithin Moriarty, Dermatology consultant at St. Vincents University Hospital. Sunscreen manufacturers evaluate the sunscreen coefficient based on the application of 2 mg of sunscreen per square centimeter. This is equivalent to a quarter teaspoon sunscreen for the average face, or a full shot glass size for the whole body.

2) How can I find out which sunscreen product is best from the various creams, lotions and sprays on the market?

Dr. Moriarty says sunscreen is the best. “Because of the low ingredients, it provides better coverage and is less likely to cause irritation or allergies,” she says. Lotion sprays or rolls are suitable for reapplying, especially for children. But in the end, the best sunscreen is to use it regularly and keep it handy whenever you need it. Water resistant sunscreens stay a little longer and should be used when exercising or swimming outdoors. Regardless of which sunscreen you use, it is important to rub it well on your skin after each application.

3) I know that UV rays from the sun are dangerous, but what is the difference between UVA and UVB?

UVA rays cause premature aging of the skin, while UVB rays burn the skin. Both cause skin cancer. SPF (Sun Protection Factor) is based on how much protection the product provides against UVB rays. UVA protection is indicated by the number of stars (5 is the highest) or the EU standard (UVA in a circle). This is at least one-third of the SPF value and meets EU recommendations. “The ideal sunscreen has an SPF 50 and a 5-star or ultra-high broad spectrum UVA rating. I’m not a long-lasting sunblock fan, because the UVB filters in them last a long time. But UVA filters don’t last long either, “says Dr. Morialty.

4) If I wear a wide-brimmed hat, long-sleeved cotton tops, and long trousers, will they be well protected when sitting in the sun?

“Wearing clothing is the best way to protect your skin from the sun, and sunscreen is the second best,” says Dr. Moriarty, who currently has a variety of UV protection clothing. Before you buy, you can check the UPV factor (50 is the highest) for tops and shorts. However, even if you’re wearing long-sleeved tops, trousers, and hats, if you’re wearing sandals, don’t forget to apply sunscreen to all areas of your exposed skin, including your hands, face, and feet. ..

5) What is the best advice for babies and children?

Babies and children should avoid direct sunlight and be well covered with a wide-brimmed hat, long-sleeved cotton shirt and UV-protected sunglasses to protect their ears, neck and head (check the CE mark). Sunscreen should be applied to any area of ​​the skin exposed to the sun, especially after swimming, sweating, or towel drying, and should be reapplied frequently and generously. “A single tan before the age of five doubles the risk of skin cancer,” says Dr. Moriarty.

6) Do I need to apply sunscreen even when the weather is cloudy?

Many believe that there is no risk of damaging the skin if the sun is not visible, but the sun’s rays can penetrate clouds and burn the skin just as quickly. The important thing is to know the UV index. If the UV index is greater than 3, Ireland From March to October, you need to protect yourself from the sun. “It’s important to wear sunscreen clothes and sunscreen, as 30% of the sunlight is exposed even in the shade,” says Dr. Moriarty. The UV index is expected to be 7 in many parts of Ireland this weekend.