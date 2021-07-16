Hospitalization for asthma in children decreased following smoking cessation in cars, studies find





hospital Asthma hospitalization Children According to a new study, people under the age of five fell to Scotland in two years, following a law banning smoking in cars when young people were present. The law was enforced Scotland In December 2016, smoking in cars with people under the age of 18 became illegal. A study led by the University of Glasgow, in collaboration with the University of Aberdeen and the University of Stirling, examined data on all emergency asthma admissions to Scottish hospitals from 2000 to 2018 for children under the age of 16. Researchers found that after the Smokeless Vehicle Act was passed, asthma hospitalizations decreased by 1.49 percent per month among preschool children, but not in older children. .. The study also shows that hospitalizations have dropped significantly among children living in the wealthiest areas (2.27 percent per month), but not among children living in the least disadvantaged areas. Following the law, there was no change in hospitalization for other respiratory illnesses or gastroenteritis. Professor Jill Pell, lead author at the University of Glasgow, said: “We found that reduced asthma hospitalization was unique to preschool children, given that they are more likely to be exposed to parental smoke among preschool children who spend more time with their parents. Is plausible. “Our findings also suggest that health inequalities may widen, which has resulted in a large relative reduction in hospitalization for childhood asthma among people living in the wealthiest areas. “This could be due to different starting points, different car ownership, or legal compliance, but it deserves further research.” The exposure of preschool children to indirect smoking is believed to be primarily due to parental smoking at home and in private cars. Globally, exposure to indirect smoking is said to be responsible for an estimated 169,000 deaths in childhood each year. During the 19-year study period (January 1, 2000-December 31, 2018), there were 32,342 emergency hospitalizations for asthma in children under the age of 16. Of these, 13,954 (43 percent) were children under the age of 5, and 18,388 (57 percent) were adolescents between the ages of 5 and 15. Of the 10,179 children admitted, nearly one-third (31%) live in the least privileged quintiles and 4,046 (13%) live in the wealthiest quintiles. did. Researchers also took into account the fact that in Scotland, hospitalizations for childhood asthma have already declined as a result of the 2006 ban. smoking In a public place. Estimates for the proportion of cases of childhood asthma due to indirect smoking exposure range from 1.3 percent to 8.2 percent. Indirect smoking exposure also increases the risk of exacerbating asthma symptoms in infants who already have asthma. The study “Effects of Smokeless Vehicles on Childhood Hospitalization of Asthma: An Interrupted Time Series Analysis of 19 Years of Scottish Data” Lancet Public Health.. PA

