New NYC COVID-19 Delta Dominates Strainficials Push Vaccination, Increasing Case Average by 62% – NBC New York

The highly contagious Delta mutant is currently the predominant COVID-19 strain in New York City. Soars from about a quarter of the positive samples tested to over 40% in a week As 5 administrative districts Rolling 7-day case average surged 62%According to new health sector data released on Friday.

As of Friday, the Delta variant, which first devastated India before it spread to the world, is believed to be up to 60% more contagious than the first widely tracked Alpha variant and has been tested in the last four weeks. It accounts for 41% of the total sample of the city.

Because it is 26% of city variant reports a week ago And Increased from 4.9% In about 6 weeks, the rise reflected the national trend that Delta emerged as follows: America’s predominant COVID variant last week..

Delta took only 14 days Vault from the 4th most common COVID stock in the city to the first stock Overtakes the so-called New York City stock that first appeared in Washington Heights, before it spread elsewhere, B.1.526, then Gamma, P.1, formerly known as the Brazilian stock, and now Alpha.





Scientific evidence shows that Delta spreads much more easily than previous virus strains, causes more serious consequences for infected individuals, and at all levels of government, seeks vaccination if not vaccinated. Promotion is encouraged.

Delta, a subspecies first discovered in India and now present in at least 104 countries, dramatically increased its prevalence across the United States last month and now exceeds 50% of the sample tested. Occupies. CDC..

The World Health Organization, which calls this the “fastest and most appropriate” variant, hopes it will become the dominant strain in the world.

Given the relatively fine subset of positive samples sequenced to assess potential strain variability, the prevalence of Delta, which both CDC and local experts classify as mutant strains of concern. I think it is much higher than reported.

The variant is blamed for the surge in incidents across the United States that saw the incident Doubled in the last three weeks following a few months of decline.. Increasing cases have been reported in the last two weeks in all states except Maine and South Dakota. Hospitalization and daily mortality remain relatively low, but these are late indicators and can increase as the delta spreads to unvaccinated areas.

In New York City, this week’s new 7-day case average is up 62% from the 7-day average four weeks ago. City health data shows.. last week, That average increased by only 32% In the same time frame. Both hospitalization and daily mortality averages have decreased over the latest study period compared to the previous week.

Existing vaccines are expected to protect people from deltas and other concerns, but about 68% of adults in the United States are vaccinated at least once and less than 60% are fully immunized. As a result, the increased infection rate of Delta and the associated risks are new. concern.

In New York City, where nearly 65% ​​of the adult population is fully vaccinated and more than 70% are vaccinated at least once, according to state data, authorities have issued a Delta warning and are urgent. I’m doubling my message to get vaccinated. It wasn’t in the mayor’s briefing last month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio pointed out a preprint analysis of a new, unpeer-reviewed study from Yale University and the Commonwealth Foundation earlier this week, with New York City vaccine deployments saving more than 8,000 lives and hundreds. Thousands of new cases of COVID in five autonomous regions that have been shown to have saved human lives.

In a long Twitter thread, he outlined some of the steps the city took to further increase vaccination coverage. This includes deploying mobile sites to under-vaccinated communities, releasing door-to-door visitors to spread the message, and providing home vaccination. Service to qualified New Yorkers who want them.

The city also Referral Bonus Program for Local Nonprofits He focused sharply on driving a private practitioner to encourage patients who have not yet been vaccinated for some reason to be vaccinated now.

15 months ago, our city # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) crisis. Today, Yale University studies show that the deployment of vaccines in New York City has literally changed the course of history, saving thousands of lives and blocking hundreds of thousands of COVID cases.

According to De Blasio, now is the time to maintain the city’s progress on COVID-19 and leverage the effectiveness of existing vaccines to curb the spread of the delta.

The core virus rate is consistently about the same as the lowest pandemic ever in New Jersey. Like New York, Garden State monitors variant data, and like New York, delta epidemics have been seen throughout the state in recent weeks.

The stock is now also dominant in New Jersey, 40.7% of sample Sequenced in the last 4 weeks, it increased from 26.8% one week ago to 7.3% two weeks ago.

Governor Phil Murphy has repeatedly declared new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in New Jersey to reflect the “unvaccinated pandemic.”

