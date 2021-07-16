Young COVID-19 patients at risk of organ damage, studies show





One in two hospitalized with severe COVID-19 continues to develop other health complications, according to a comprehensive new study published on Friday. The authors of the study said their findings showed “serious” short-term and long-term health effects on COVID-19 patients and health care services. Data were collected from more than 70,000 inpatients in more than 300 UK hospitals for the study. The most common health complications have been found to be kidney and lung problems in patients, but neurological and cardiovascular conditions have also been widely reported. The incidence of complications is also high among “young and previously healthy” patients, with 27% of 19-29 years and 37% of 30-39 years having at least one complication after being hospitalized for COVID-19. I experienced it. Author of Studies published in The Lancet Medical JournalHe said policymakers should be warned that long-term support for COVID survivors needs to be planned. Professor Calum Semple, a senior author at the University of Liverpool, said: “Since the severity of the disease on admission is a predictor of complications even in young adults, prevention of complications requires a primary prevention strategy that means vaccination.” The data showed that complications were more common in men than in women and slightly higher in black patients than in white patients. Importantly, we found that nearly one in three patients (27%), regardless of age, gender, or race, were unable to take care of themselves after discharge. The authors state that the complications recorded in the study are separate from the so-called “long COVID,” in which patients exhibit symptoms directly related to their illness for weeks, often months, after infection. I did. They called for long-term monitoring of health effects on COVID patients and said the government should be prepared to organize professional follow-up care for survivors. “Because of the high risk of complications and their impact on people, it is important to consider COVID-19 complications as well as death when deciding on the best way to tackle a pandemic.” Co-author Aya Riad said. , From the University of Edinburgh. “Focusing on COVID-19 death alone can underestimate the true impact, especially in young people who are more likely to survive severe COVID-19.”

