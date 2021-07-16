Ontario reports 159 new COVID cases on Friday





Public Health Ontario reported today 159 new COVID-19 cases in a daily update on July 15. Today’s update includes 189 new recovery and 10 deaths. The deaths reported today include one between the ages of 40 and 59, four between the ages of 60 and 79, and five over the age of 79. Since yesterday’s report, there have been 13 new hospitalizations and 4 have been admitted to the intensive care unit. The July 16 update, provided by the state public health agency, also reported the following data: Cases confirmed in 1,403 active laboratories, down from 1,443 yesterday.

Currently, 159 COVID-positive individuals are hospitalized in Ontario.

There are 158 patients in the intensive care unit for COVID-related illnesses (39 of whom are no longer positive on the COVID-19 test).

119 people are using ventilators for COVID-related illnesses (28 of whom are no longer positive on COVID-19 testing).

The state reported yesterday that 28,126 tests were processed, resulting in a positive rate of 0.6%.

There are 8,704 tests still awaiting processing, and state laboratories have processed 16.3 million tests so far.

Of the new cases reported today, 25 are from Waterloo, 23 from Toronto, 12 from Peel, 1 from Simco-Muskoka, 34 from Gray Bruce, and none from the York region.

Today’s cases include 49 under the age of 19, 61 between the ages of 20 and 39, 36 between the ages of 40 and 59, 9 between the ages of 60 and 79, and 5 over the age of 79. The Ontario Public Health Service has confirmed 547,864 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, reporting 537,176 recovery and 9,285 deaths. The cumulative average incidence of the state is 3,685.7 per 100,000 people in Ontario. The average weekly incidence in Ontario is 7.9 per 100,000, down 13.2 percent from last week. vaccine There were 168,616 people Vaccine dose For COVID-19 administered yesterday.

17,810,472 doses of vaccine were given.

In total, 7,578,116 people have been fully vaccinated. Northern Ontario In Northern Ontario, the breakdown of Ontario public health data is as follows: Argoma Public Health: 400 cases, 0 cases per 100,000 people per week. There are no known active cases.

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit: 626 cases, 6.2 cases per 100,000 per week. The Health Unit has reported 628 cases. There are 16 known active cases.

Porcupine health unit: 2,106 cases, 22.8 cases per 100,000 people per week. The health unit reported 2,108. There are 25 known active cases.

Public Health Sudbury and District: 2,152 cases, weekly rate of 1 case per 100,000 people. The Health Unit has reported 2,172 cases. There is one known active case.

Timiskaming Health Unit: 208 cases, 0 cases per 100,000 people per week. There are no known active cases.

Northwestern Health Unit: 1,094 cases, weekly rate of 0 cases per 100,000 people. The health unit reported 1,092. There are no known active cases.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit: 3,339 cases, 0 cases per 100,000 people per week. The health unit reported 3,340. There is one known active case. Data from the Northern Ontario Health Unit is based on what was available today at 10:30 am.

